Zomato’s specially-abled delivery agent becomes internet’s hero, rides scooter, defying odds. Watch

A heartwarming video capturing the spirit of resilience has emerged on social media, featuring a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent who continues to support himself and his family despite losing both his hands. The video, shared on X by user @rose_k01, shows the delivery agent skilfully riding his scooty, carrying out his job with unwavering determination. A specially-abled Zomato agent's inspiring delivery video went viral, winning hearts online. (X/@rose_k01)

(Also read: Specially-abled Swiggy delivery agent rides wheelchair to deliver food. Watch heartwarming video)

A simple question, a powerful answer

In the video, a passer-by records the agent and, curious about his unique journey, asks, “Chala lete ho uncle?” (Are you able to ride?). The Zomato agent, without missing a beat, responds with a humble nod and a warm smile, offering a silent yet powerful affirmation of his capabilities.

Watch the clip here:

Heartfelt reactions

Since being posted, the video has garnered over 16k views, prompting a wave of supportive comments. Viewers have expressed admiration for his strength and indomitable spirit. One user remarked, “Respect for such heroes. They are the real-life inspirations, reminding us not to blame circumstances.” Another user advised, “Hats off to his courage and efforts, but he should wear a helmet for safety.” Another comment questioned, “What’s your excuse?” while a fourth chimed in, “This video just made my day.”

(Also read: Video of specially-abled Zomato delivery agent moves Internet. Watch)

Inspiration beyond boundaries

This isn’t the first time a specially-abled Zomato agent has captured the internet’s admiration. Earlier, a picture circulated online showing another delivery agent on a wheelchair adapted to function as a motorbike. This image, posted by user Naraayan Kannan, gained widespread attention and even led Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal to repost it. The picture shows the delivery agent’s beaming face as he proudly sits in his innovative wheelchair, inspiring viewers with his resourcefulness.

The caption accompanying the photo read, “Dear @zomato & @deepigoyal, more of this, please. Despite the chaotic roads, this is a special moment. It’s as inclusive as it gets. His story is fascinating. Bravo!”

Check out the post here:

These stories continue to remind viewers of the power of resilience, as everyday heroes silently challenge their limitations and inspire countless others along the way.