Video of specially-abled Zomato delivery agent moves Internet. Watch

Will power and determination are the two most essential qualities that help an individual sail a boat even in the most challenging situations. And a video of a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent aptly amplifies this. The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, "Best example for inspiration." The video is such that it might leave you teary-eyed. It may even prompt you to watch it over and over again to soak in all the inspiration.

The video was posted by the Instagram account named Grooming Bulls. A text insert in the video says, "Nothing is impossible, the world itself says I'm possible." The video shows a specially-abled Zomato delivery agent riding a wheelchair through a busy street.

Watch the inspiring video of the Zomato delivery agent below:

Since being posted a few weeks ago on Instagram, the video has received 9.9 lakh views. It has also accumulated more than 1.3 lakh likes. The share even received several comments.

An Instagram user wrote, "Not best ,it is the bestest inspiration for us. Brother big salute to you." "Hats off sir," another posted with several emoticons. "Couldn't hold back my tears," shared a third. "Winning over everything," commented a fourth. "Respect respect respect," expressed a fifth with folded hands emoticons. Many also lauded the food delivery platform for giving the job to the specially-abled man.