Mirzapur Season 2 teaser: Pankaj Tripathi makes Instagram debut to share first look

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 16:34 IST

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has made his Instagram debut on the one year anniversary of his hit television series, Mirzapur. On the occasion, he also shared a small teaser for season two.

“Hum banaege Instagram ko Mirzapur. #HappyBirthdayMirzapur #MirzapurS2 @primevideoin @yehhaimirzapur @excelmovies,” he captioned the teaser. The video shows a sombre scene from a funeral. Two pyres have been lit and men in white surround them with bowed heads. Kaleen Bhaiya’s throne in the show makes for the final shot while his voice booms in the background. “Mirzapur ke chahne waalon, saalgirah mubarak ho (For all you lovers of Mirzapur, happy anniversary),” he says. The new season will arrive next year.

Fans were overjoyed on seen Tripathi on Instagram and the new teaser. “Yaha ke sher Tripathi ji hai, ab hoga dangal mirzapur main (Tripathi ji is the lion of this place. The trouble will now begin in Mirzapur),” wrote one. “Kaleen Bhaiya ko hamara namaskar (My greetings to Kaleen Bhaiya),” wrote another.

Mirzapur paints the world of the heartland mafia and their rivalries with Pankaj playing the role of the show’s prime mafioso running the reins of the world in Purvanchal, Uttar Pradesh. The actor was quoted saying, “There’s a lot of anticipation amongst fans for the next season and I’m often asked when it will release. I too am excited about season two so it is just fitting for me to make my Instagram debut on the first birthday of Mirzapur and give my and the show’s fans a little tease into what is to come!”

Mirzapur also stars Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Diveyndu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in key roles. Talking about it’s return, Ali had said last year, “About season 2, hopefully early next year. We are hoping to bring you back to the world of Mirzapur. So early next year we would but before season 2 I have some film commitments to finish both here and abroad and yeah, then after that we will begin.”

Mirzapur season one started streaming from November 16. It received less than average reviews but was a hit with the audiences. Hindustan Times’ negative review stated: “Mirzapur has neither the intelligence nor the empathy to make any sort of meaningful statement about (a) very real, and very upsetting reality. Instead, it makes the most egregious mistake of glorifying certain aspects of UP gangland culture.”

