11 passengers seriously injured amid turbulence on Hawaii flight

Published on Dec 19, 2022 06:03 AM IST

Hawaiian Airlines in a statement said 13 passengers and three crew members were taken to area hospitals for further care. The airline said the plane was carrying 278 passengers and 10 crewmembers and landed safely in Honolulu about 10:50 a.m.

The statement said the wounds included a serious head injury, lacerations, bruising and loss of consciousness.(AP)
AP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Nearly a dozen people were seriously injured when a flight to Hawaii was rocked by severe turbulence on Sunday about 30 minutes outside Honolulu, an emergency response agency said.

Eleven people were hospitalized in serious condition and nine others were in stable condition, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said in a statement. It said a call came in shortly after 11 a.m. about the injuries on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix. Responders treated 36 people and of those, 20 people were transported for further medical treatment.

Passenger Kaylee Reyes told Hawaii News Now that her mother had just sat down when the turbulence hit, and did not have a chance to buckle her safety belt.

“She flew up and hit the ceiling,” Reyes said.

The differing number of injuries could not immediately be reconciled.

Thomas Vaughan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Honolulu, said there had been a weather advisory out for thunderstorms that included Oahu and areas that would have included the flight path at the time of the incident.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Monday, December 19, 2022
