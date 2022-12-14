Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth in plane toilet: Report

A plane landed with one more passenger than it took off with last week after a woman who didn’t know she was pregnant unexpectedly gave birth mid-flight, a report said. The new mother, Tamara, was taken by surprise on the KLM flight when she went to the bathroom with a stomach ache and ended up giving birth.

The incident happened on a KLM Royal Dutch flight from Guyaquil, Ecuador, to Spain which had a few medical professionals among the passengers who were able to help with the birth, The Mirror reported.

Tamara and her new baby were rushed off to hospital when the flight stopped for a layover in Amsterdam.

“A few hours before landing in the Netherlands, her stomach hurt and she decided to go to the toilet. To her great surprise, after two contractions, she suddenly had a baby in her hands,” a hospital spokesperson said.

“Tamara had no idea she was pregnant and was quite taken aback by the event," the spokesperson informed.

“The team in the birthing department did everything possible to ensure that both received proper care and were on their way for the necessary paperwork for Maximiliano. As soon as possible, Tamara and Maximiliano will travel on to Madrid. The Spaarne Gasthuis wishes them well!” the hospital added.

Two doctors and a nurse from Austria were on the plane and were able to help with the delivery, an airline spokesperson said. Both the mother and baby are currently “doing well,” the airline said.

Tamara named her new baby Maximiliano after one of the helpful passengers who stayed by her side and helped her deliver the baby safely, it was reported.

