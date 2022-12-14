Sacked Indian-origin UK cop lived lavish life: ‘Unaware of husband's drug deals'

A British-Indian metropolitan police officer who lived lavishly- buying designer products and driving an expensive Audi- claimed that she didn’t know her lifestyle was bankrolled by her husband’s drug dealing business as her husband was convicted.

Met Police officer Rasvinder Agalliu’s husband, Julian Agalliu, was convicted of conspiracy to supply drugs although the authorities found there was not enough evidence to prosecute the cop and former model, so charges against Rasvinder Agalliu, 47, were dropped, The Sun reported.

Julian Agalliu was not charged with drug offences, but she was fired from her role at the Metropolitan Police for breaching the force’s standards of professional behaviour. She was dismissed in November following a police disciplinary panel which said it was “inconceivable” that she did not know of her husband’s drug dealing business.

When police first raided the couple’s London home in 2020, they found cocaine, drugs paraphernalia and a large amount of cash following which in a second raid, conducted four months later, “a set of handcuffs, items of uniform and a set of case papers and interview discs relating to an investigation of an offence", were found. Officers also found cannabis plants being cultivated at the property, the report said.

Rasvinder Agalliu, who has been a police officer for nearly two decades, wore designer clothes and drove a £70,000 Audi, The Mirror reported. She lived in a £5,000-a-month rental property with her husband, despite drawing a police officer’s salary, the report said.

