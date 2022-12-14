Home / World News / UK PM Rishi Sunak's 5-step crackdown plan on illegal immigration

UK PM Rishi Sunak's 5-step crackdown plan on illegal immigration

Dec 14, 2022

Rishi Sunak On Illegal Immigration: In the first step, a new permanent unified Small Boats Operational Command will be set up.

Rishi Sunak On Illegal Immigration: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain.(Reuters)
British prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out a new five-step strategy to clamp down on illegal immigration, promising an end to the government's backlog of asylum applications by the end of next year. Under the new plan, hundreds of additional staff will be deployed to a new unit to monitor small boats crossing the English Channel as well as a dedicated unit to handle claims from Albanians who form the largest cohort of illegal migrants for the UK.

"It is unfair that people come here illegally. It is unfair on those with a genuine case for asylum when our capacity to help is taken up by people coming through, and from, countries that are perfectly safe," Rishi Sunak said.

"It is not cruel or unkind to want to break the stranglehold of the criminal gangs who trade in human misery and who exploit our system and laws. Enough is enough. As currently constructed the global asylum framework has become obsolete," he added.

Here are the details on Rishi Sunak's 5-step plan on illegal immigration:

1. In the first step, a new permanent unified Small Boats Operational Command will be set up to coordinate intelligence, interception, processing, and enforcement.

2. The second step involves freed up immigration officials being able to increase raids on illegal working by 50 per cent.

3. The third area of focus will be to counter the GBP 5.5 million daily bill for the use of hotels to house asylum seekers and make use of alternative sites.

4. The fourth area covers a doubling of asylum application caseworkers changing the end-to-end process with shorter guidance, fewer interviews, less paperwork and introducing specialist case workers by nationality.

5. The fifth and final area highlighted is aimed at tackling the large numbers from a "safe, prosperous European country" of Albania, who make up a third of those arriving via small boats.

rishi sunak
