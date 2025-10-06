Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi win Nobel in Medicine

Scientists Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi were on Monday awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for "their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance", the award-giving body said. FILE: A visitor reads a book written by South Korean author Han Kang, this year's winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, at a special section of a bookstore in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)(AP)

The Nobel Prize in Medicine, the first in the series of six prizes, were announced by a panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. The peripheral immune tolerance is a way the body helps keep the immune system from attacking its own tissues instead of foreign invaders.

"Their discoveries have laid the foundation for a new field of research and spurred the development of new treatments, for example for cancer and autoimmune diseases," the committee behind the Nobel Prize said in a statement on Monday.

The Nobel prize in medicine has been awarded 115 times to 229 Nobel Prize laureates between 1901 and 2024.

Last year, the prize was shared by Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun for their discovery of microRNA.

The annual awards are handed out for outstanding achievements in physics, chemistry, literature and peace. The award includes a prize amount of around 1.2 million and an instant fame.

The Nobel announcements will continue with the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday and literature on Thursday. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday, while the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics on October 13.

The Nobel prizes are presented to the laureates on December 10, which is the anniversary of its founder, Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel's death.

Some of the famous Nobel laureates include scientists Albert Einstein, Niels Bohr and Marie Curie, authors Ernest Hemingway and Albert Camus, and prominent leaders such as Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr. and Mother Teresa.