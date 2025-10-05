Nobel Prize 2025 announcements begin Oct 6 | Full Schedule and timings

The Nobel Prize, awarded across several categories from physics to literature and peace, will be announced from Monday - October 6 onwards and conclude on October 13. To get selected for the Nobel Prize, an individual has to first be nominated for a prize by an eligible nominator. (AFP file)

Ahead of the first announcement, the Nobel committee has released the schedule for the Nobel prizes in Physiology, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Economic Sciences, and Peace.

Different prize-awarding institutions have announced the schedule for the announcement, and viewers can watch this live on the official channels of the Nobel Prize.

Schedule for Nobel Prize 2025

Physiology or Medicine- October 6, Monday, 11:30 CEST (3:00 pm IST). This will be announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen

Physics- October 7, Tuesday, 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

Literature- October 9, Thursday, at 13:00 CEST (4:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm

Peace- October 10, Friday, at 11:00 CEST (2:30 pm IST). This will be announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, the Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo.

The Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel- October 13, Monday at 11:45 CEST (3:15 pm IST). This will be announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

What is the Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prize was set up after the death of businessman and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel, who left the majority of his fortune to the establishment of prizes in various fields. His will states that the prize should be awarded to those “ who, during the preceding year, shall have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.”

How are Nobel laureates selected?

To get selected for the Nobel Prize, an individual has to first be nominated for a prize by an eligible nominator. Self-nomination is not allowed. Nominations are through invitations only, except for the Nobel Peace Prize, and the nominator must fulfil the criteria set out by the awarding institutions. Once nominated, eligible nominations are considered by the awarding institutions, which make the final call on who will win the prize. Further, once awarded, it cannot be revoked by anyone.

Where to watch

For those who want to catch the Nobel Prize announcements, the Nobel Prize official channel will provide live streams and footage from various events through YouTube.