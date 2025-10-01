Trump's fresh claim on Nobel Peace Prize ahead of Oct 10 announcement: 'They'll give it to…'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it would be an "insult" to his country if he does not receive the Nobel Peace Prize for his self-proclaimed role in ending at least seven international conflicts. US President Donald Trump has made fresh claims on the Nobel Peace Prize.(REUTERS)

The latest claim to the Nobel Peace Prize comes a day after Trump announced the Gaza peace plan, which, if accepted by Hamas, could be the eighth war the US President has claimed to have mediated.

"Will you get the Nobel Prize? Absolutely not. They'll give it to some guy that didn't do a damn thing," Trump said while addressing top US military officers.

"It'd be a big insult to our country, I will tell you that. I don't want it, I want the country to get it," he said, adding, "It should get it, because there's never been anything like it."

Also Read: Now at UN, Trump says he ‘ended’ India-Pak war: ‘I deserve Nobel prize’

The President's latest push for the top award comes ahead of October 10, when this year's Nobel Prize announcements will be made.

Trump has long been irked by the fact that former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, won the prize in 2009.

Trump's claim of mediating wars

In his latest speech, Trump repeated his claim to have solved seven wars since he assumed office in January this year.

He further said that if Gaza peace plan, which he unveiled during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the US on Monday, works out, "we'll have eight, eight in eight months. That's pretty good."

Last week, while addressing the United Nations General Assembly, the US President repeated his claim of ending "seven wars in seven months".

"They said they were unendable, some were going for 31 years, one was 36 years. I ended 7 wars and in all cases they were raging with countless thousands of people being killed," he said. He said he deserved the peace prize “for each one of them”.

Also Read: 'Least we could do’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on nominating Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

Trump has claimed to have mediated the wars between Israel and Iran, India and Pakistan, Rwanda and Congo, Thailand and Cambodia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Egypt and Ethiopia and Serbia and Kosovo. However, India has repeatedly denied Trump's involvement in the ceasefire during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Does Trump have a chance?

Trump's bid for the Nobel Peace Prize is not just about his mere claims. Several international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and Pakistani leader Shehbaz Sharif among others, have nominated the US President for the prize. Other nations—including Rwanda, Gabon, Azerbaijan, and Cambodia—have also backed Trump for the award.

However, experts say that the chances of Trump winning the prize this year is considered to be close to zero. Oeivind Stenersen, a historian who has co-written a book on the Nobel Peace Prize, told AFP that Trump's chances are "completely unthinkable".

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the annual prize, has also said that it cannot be swayed by Trump's campaigning for the prize.

"Of course, we do notice that there is a lot of media attention towards particular candidates," the secretary of the committee, Kristian Berg Harpviken, told AFP.

"But that really has no impact on the discussions that are going on in the committee," she added.