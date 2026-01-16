After legal ultimatums, X finally reins in Grok

Elon Musk’s X and xAI have announced measures to prevent the Grok chatbot from responding to user requests to generate images of human subjects in “revealing clothing such as bikinis”, responding following weeks of outrage after the company’s services were used to virtually undress women, often children. A bus stop displays a poster put in place by protest group Everyone Hates Elon, calling for a boycott of Elon Musk's social media platform X, in London, Britain, Wednesday (REUTERS)

In a post on Thursday, X Safety insisted the company remained “committed to making X a safe platform for everyone and continue to have zero tolerance for any forms of child sexual exploitation, non-consensual nudity, and unwanted sexual content”. The announcement outlines a seemingly three-point plan.

Grok, developed by the Elon Musk-owned xAI, is facing intense legal scrutiny globally following a deluge of non-consensual morphing of human images on the also Elon Musk-owned social media platform X. Users needed only a photo and a prompt tagging @Grok with instructions such as “put her in a bikini”.

Reports suggest many countries were contemplating banning Grok or X altogether. Over the weekend, Malaysia and Indonesia became the first countries to ban the Grok AI tool in their geographies.

US regulators also queried Apple and Google about restricting these apps on their respective application stores.

The first step involves changes to how the Grok chatbot on X can be instructed. “We have implemented technological measures to prevent the Grok account from allowing the editing of images of real people in revealing clothing such as bikinis. This restriction applies to all users, including paid subscribers,” the X Safety account stated.

Additionally, the company noted that image creation and editing using Grok – this is separate from any regular query marked to @grok to elicit a response from the AI chatbot had earlier been restricted to paid subscribers.

The second measure involves a location-based update that links Grok’s restrictions to local jurisdictions. “We now geoblock the ability of all users to generate images of real people in bikinis, underwear, and similar attire via the Grok account and in Grok in X in those jurisdictions where it’s illegal,” the post said.

Throughout the controversy, Musk has maintained a stance of denial on Grok and generative AI’s wayward behaviour. In a post on Tuesday, he wrote: “I [am] not aware of any naked underage images generated by Grok. Literally zero. Obviously, Grok does not spontaneously generate images, it does so only according to user requests.”

However, Ashley St Clair, the mother of one of Musk’s children, told BBC Newshour last week that Grok had generated sexualised photos of her as a child. St Clair has since claimed in a separate post that X banned her account from subscribing to Premium plans.

Musk further attempted to shrug responsibility, stating: “When asked to generate images, it will refuse to produce anything illegal, as the operating principle for Grok is to obey the laws of any given country or state. There may be times when adversarial hacking of Grok prompts does something unexpected. If that happens, we fix the bug immediately.”

The billionaire was particularly critical of UK technology secretary Liz Kendall, who is working with the regulatory body Ofcom. After Kendall expressed government support for blocking X in the UK if necessary, Musk commented: “They just want to suppress free speech.”

X maintains that recent events and the new policy do not alter its existing safety protocols, which dictate that all AI prompts and generated content must follow content policy guidelines.

“However content is created or whether users are free or paid subscribers, our Safety team is working around the clock to add additional safeguards, take swift and decisive action to remove violating and illegal content, permanently suspend accounts where appropriate, and collaborate with local governments and law enforcement as necessary,” X stated.

The company attributed some of the difficulties to the nature of the technology. “The rapid evolution of generative AI presents challenges across the entire industry. We are actively working with users, our partners, governing bodies and other platforms to address issues more rapidly as they arise,” the post concluded.

Quite how xAI intends to train its model to identify real humans in images shared by users for virtual undressing, remains unclear.