Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report
The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.
The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as frictions rose across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.
Tensions rise in Taiwan Strait as Pelosi’s visit to the island looms
Tensions escalated rapidly in the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday with China, the US and Taiwan increasing military deployment in the region ahead of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-governed island later tonight, despite weeks of warning from Beijing over the visit. China has repeatedly said such a visit would amount to a serious provocation and violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
Chinese embassy in India's ‘red line’ warning over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit
The Chinese embassy in India on Tuesday said if the US insists on making House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan during her Asia trip and challenges China's red line, “it will be met with resolute countermeasures”. Pelosi was in Malaysia, the second stop in a tour that has sparked rage in Beijing after reports of a potential Taipei visit. In another tweet, spokesperson of Chinese embassy in India, Wang Xiaojian, tweeted said the public opinion cannot be defied.
US dentist found guilty for wife's death in 2016 at the end of African safari
A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph following a three week trial and a day and a half of deliberations. One of Rudolph's defense attorneys, David Markus, said they would appeal his conviction.
US Navy deploys four warships east of Taiwan as Pelosi heads to Taipei
United States House of Representatives SpeakerNancy Pelosi, a long-time China critic, was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the US said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "saber rattling" over the visit.
Saif al-Adel likely to be al-Qaeda's next chief: 5 points about him
The killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in a targeted US drone strike in Kabul, Afghanistan, has once again left al-Qaeda without an 'emir'. The 71-year-old succeeded Osama bin Laden as the terrorist group's chief after the latter was killed in a US special forces operation in Pakistan's Abbottabad in May 2011. Here's a brief profile of veteran al-Qaeda member Saif al-Adel: (1.) Read The death of Zawahiri may only have a short-term impact (3.)
