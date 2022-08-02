Home / World News / Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report

Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report

Published on Aug 02, 2022
The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday.
Ahead of Nancy Pelosi's expected visit, Taiwan's presidential office website receives cyber attack: Report(AP)
The website of Taiwan's presidential office received an overseas cyber attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, a source briefed on the matter said.

The website was shortly brought back online, the source told Reuters. U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as frictions rose across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

