AI vs humans in battlefield: Pentagon divided over use of artificial intelligence in war

The United States Department of Defence announced a series of agreements with seven artificial intelligence companies as part of its bid to expand the use of AI on the battlefield. With SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services on board, the defence department has stated that the collaborations will allow the US military to establish an "AI-first fighting force." (REUTERS)

With SpaceX, OpenAI, Google, NVIDIA, Reflection, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services on board, the defence department has stated that the collaborations will allow the US military to establish an "AI-first fighting force."

Amid the push, US President Donald Trump also abruptly called off plans to sign a new AI executive order hours before an expected White House ceremony. The executive order was set to regulate the use of artificial intelligence. Trump's postponement of signing the order also comes as part of the US' race with China in the industry.

“We’re leading China, we’re leading everybody, and I don’t want to do anything that’s going to get in the way of that lead,” Trump told reporters.

Concerns over AI push However, several military officials and leaders have flagged their concerns regarding the use of AI in a high-stakes environment such as war.

As per Admiral Frank Bradley, the head of US Special Operations Command, troops have to be careful about the use of AI and how it will be used in the field.

“We have to be very careful about how we come to (AI’s) employment and its inspiration into the delivery of lethality," said Bradley while speaking at the annual special forces conference in Tampa, Florida.

He added that while he can see a future where AI will determine what targets will be hit, humans "have to have the confidence that it's going to deliver violence only where we intend it to be delivered.”

The increasing push of AI by the US government has also come under scrutiny after its implementation in mass deportation campaigns.

Apart from the battlefield, many military officials see the incorporation of AI as something which will help troops focus more on their mission.

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As per AP, Segreant Major Andrew Krogman, the top enlisted official for US Special Operations Command, said at the conference that he sees AI handling administrative tasks to free up operators.

Meanwhile, Melissa Johnson, the top acquisition official for the command, stated that artificial intelligence should be “reducing the cognitive workload on mundane tasks.”

“We’re leveraging AI more and more, but it’s not to replace operator judgment, it’s to enhance it,” she said further, according to AP.

Despite concerns within the military, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth continues to push for rapid military evolution through AI.

In January, the US official told SpaceX employees that he would reject any AI models “that won’t allow you to fight wars”, adding that his vision for the technology was systems that operate “without ideological constraints that limit lawful military applications.”