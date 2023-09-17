An old video of renowned British comedian and actor Russell Brand, who is currently facing serious allegations of sexual assault by four women between 2006 and 2013, has emerged amid a recent resurgence of public interest in Brand. The clip highlights his viral comments on the significant profits amassed by pharmaceutical giants using taxpayer funds. Russell Brand's Viral Critique: Pharma Profits vs. Public Funding During Pandemic (James Manning/PA via AP)(AP)

In his appearance on the popular talk show Real Time with Bill Maher, Brand made headlines with his scathing remarks about the pharmaceutical industry's gains during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brand accused the industry of capitalizing on the crisis, alleging that it had created at least 40 new billionaires while the American public gave these bills for vaccine development and research purposes only.

Brand's comments shed light on some conspiracy that pharmaceutical companies have gained enormous profits at the expense of taxpayers and the global community during the pandemic.

Brand Russell's views on Covid and Big Pharma

During the interview, Brand stated, "The pandemic created at least 40 new big pharma billionaires. The American public funded the development of that. When it came to the profits, they took the profits. When it came to the funding, you paid for the funding."

His words connected with many viewers, resonating with those who have questioned the ethics of pharmaceutical pricing and distribution. The comedian's statements strike a debate that has been ongoing since the early days of the pandemic.

While billions of dollars were invested by governments and international organizations to support vaccine development and research, concerns have been raised about the pricing, accessibility, and distribution of these life-saving vaccines.

Brand's appearance on Bill Maher's show has opened discussions about the role of pharmaceutical companies in global healthcare and the need for greater transparency and accountability in the industry.

Amid the ongoing legal proceedings concerning the sexual assault allegations, it is worth noting that Brand was formerly married to American singer-songwriter Katy Perry. Their marriage ceremony took place in October 2010, yet within a year, the couple chose to part ways.

Russell Brand's net worth

Russell Brand himself boasts an estimated net worth of £16 million, as reported by the wealth website Celebrity Net Worth. He first gained prominence in the early 2000s within the comedy circuit, earning recognition for his performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on multiple occasions. In 2004, he marked his debut on the one-man stage with "Better Now," a memoir detailing his battle with heroin addiction.

Over the years, Brand has diversified his career, embracing roles as an actor, novelist, and YouTuber. He has graced the big screen with notable performances in hit movies such as "Get Him to the Greek," "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," and "Despicable Me." In 2012, the comedian ventured into Broadway, joining a star-studded cast in the stage adaptation of "Rock of Ages."