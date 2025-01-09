Andy Burnham backs ‘limited’ new child grooming inquiry

A “limited” national inquiry into child grooming would ensure authorities who did not confront the scandal are held to account, senior Labour figure Andy Burnham has said. The Mayor of Greater Manchester signalled he was supportive of calls for a new nationwide investigation into the historical child sexual abuse. While the Prime Minister and other Government figures have suggested they are open-minded about a future inquiry should survivors of grooming gangs want one, they have insisted their priority is taking actions following the 2022 probe into child sexual abuse led by Professor Alexis Jay. On Wednesday, MPs rejected a Conservative push in the Commons for a new inquiry, which took the form of an amendment to a Government Bill aimed at bolstering child safety. The Bill – which includes measures aimed at protecting home schooled children – would have been derailed from the legislative agenda had the Tory vote succeeded, but Labour’s Commons majority meant this was deeply unlikely. In a signal of behind-the-scenes differences within Labour, Mr Burnham said he believed there was a case for a new national inquiry, but said MPs were “right to reject” the “opportunism” of the Tory-led Commons’ vote. Labour veteran Mr Burnham told BBC Radio Manchester: “I did hear last night coming out of that debate ministers saying they are open to discussing issues now with survivors. “I will add my voice into this and say I do think there is the case for a limited national inquiry that draws on reviews like the one that I commissioned, and the one we have seen in Rotherham, the one we have seen in Telford, to draw out some of these national issues and compel people to give evidence who then may have charges to answer and be held to account.” The mayor said a series of reviews he commissioned into abuse in Manchester, Oldham and Rochdale were limited compared to what a national investigation could achieve. Downing Street has rejected suggestions that Sir Keir Starmer is wavering in his insistence that a national inquiry into grooming gangs is not necessary. Asked if Mr Burnham’s intervention changed the Prime Minister’s position, a No 10 spokesman said: “What we are focused on has been and we went around this at lobby this morning and yesterday, is engaging with victims of child sexual abuse, which the safeguarding minister has been doing since the election, and what we hear loud and clear is that they want action now, not more inquiries and delay. “We have said we will always be guided by victims, we are determined to leave no stone unturned, which is why we support local victims centred inquiries, which drive change, further police investigations and justice.” Angela Rayner, Rachel Reeves, David Lammy and Wes Streeting were among the Labour frontbench figures who did not take part in the Commons vote, alongside Sir Keir. The PM’s spokesman said Sir Keir had not attended the vote because of existing diary commitments, and insisted his top team had not stayed away because of worries about social media backlash. Safeguarding minister Ms Phillips told Sky News she has faced a “deluge of hate” after tech billionaire Elon Musk used his X, formerly Twitter, social media platform to accuse her of being a “rape genocide apologist”. Mr Musk’s comments, aimed at Ms Phillips and the Prime Minister, followed Labour’s decision to decline a Whitehall-led inquiry into child sexual abuse in Oldham. Ms Phillips has pledged to listen to a new victims panel announced this week if they called for a national inquiry into grooming gangs. The Conservatives accused Labour MPs of having “turned a blind eye to justice” for victims of grooming gangs after their amendment was rejected, while Mr Musk described it as “unbelievable”. On Monday, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the Government would begin to implement Prof Jay’s call for mandatory reporting of child sexual abuse, with further details expected to be set out in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (left) and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, during a meeting with English regional mayors, at No 10 Downing Street (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)