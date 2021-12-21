Home / World News / Biden not 'locking down' US amid Covid-19 surge: White House
Biden not 'locking down' US amid Covid-19 surge: White House

  • Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:29 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, the White House said Monday.

Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"This is not a speech about locking the country down," Psaki told reporters.

"This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we're going to take to increase access and to increase testing."

