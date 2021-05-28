Biden to propose $6 trillion budget to make US competitive

President Joe Biden will unveil a $6 trillion 2022 budget proposal on Friday to make the United States more competitive by investing in education, climate change and transportation. The ambitious plan will mark the highest level of sustained levels of federal government spending in America since World War II and is expected to face pushback from Republicans.

Citing leaked budget documents, the New York Times reported that the plan calls for investments in roads, water pipes, broadband internet, electric vehicle charging stations and research, to make the economy more competitive and provides for an expanded social safety net with affordable childcare, universal pre-kindergarten and a national paid leave programme.

The two-part agenda, contained in the US president’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, will push up deficit and keep it above $1 trillion for a decade. The president plans to pay for the plan with increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy (those earning less than $400,000 annually will be spared), administration officials have said, but the new revenue will take time kicking in.

“We must be number one in the world to lead the world in the 21st century,” Biden said in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, after listing out investments being made by China, Japan and the European Union to shore up their economies and gain competitive edge. “Now is the time to build the foundation that we’ve laid - to make bold investments in our families, in our communities, in our nation. We know from history that these kind of investments raise both the floor and the ceiling of the economy for everybody.”

President Biden’s plan seeks to take an economy emerging from recession and expand it through massive federal spending, taking advantage of interest rates being at a historic low, and make it competitive, especially against China - create a “a new paradigm - one that rewards work, the working people in this nation, not just those at the top”, as he said.

The proposal fulfils some of Biden’s campaign promises, including more money for schools in high-poverty areas, free community colleges, cancer research and climate change. But leaves out a key element - public option, which will give Americans the choice to opt for government-run healthcare programme, medicare, or private insurance. The White House expects lawmakers to introduce it into the legislation when it is being considered by Congress.

The budget is only the administration’s spending proposal. It must be passed by Congress to become effective. But with Democrats in control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, Biden is positioned to get his ambitious plan through the Congress, most parts of it at least.

Republicans will push back, as has been the pattern. No Republican voted to Biden’s Rescue Plan - though they like to take credit for it, he joked on Thursday - and have given a counteroffer of $928 billion to his $1.7 trillion infrastructure investment proposal (down from the $2.2 billion proposed originally).

“This is the latest example of President Biden abandoning his lofty promise that he can fund trillions of dollars in new spending simply by taxing the wealthy or corporations alone,” Republican member of the House Ways and Means Committee, which has oversight on budget, said. “In fact, President Biden’s budget relies on expiration of middle-class tax cuts in order to achieve a historically high level of tax on Americans.”

President Biden will also face some pushback from within his own party. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat, who has emerged as a key swing vote in the evenly divided Senate (50 Democrats and 50 Republicans), publicly said he does not support the president’s proposed tax rate on corporations of 28%, up from 21%. Biden has since indicated he will settle for any number between 25% and 28%; Manchin has backed 25%.