 Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure: Report | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure: Report

AFP |
Aug 21, 2024 05:44 AM IST

Boeing has been beset in recent years with concerns about safety and quality control.

Boeing has suspended flight testing of its new 777X wide-body jet after identifying the failure of a part connecting the engine to the body of the aircraft, the manufacturer told AFP on Tuesday.

Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)
Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure: Report(REUTERS/Representational image)

"During scheduled maintenance, we identified a component that did not perform as designed," the US aerospace giant said in a statement.

"Our team is replacing the part and capturing any learnings from the component and will resume flight testing when ready," it added, confirming an earlier report by specialist website The Air Current.

Also read: US Justice department defends Boeing 737 MAX crash settlement plan after victims' families object

Boeing has been beset in recent years with concerns about safety and quality control, with a near-catastrophic incident on an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX in January bringing renewed pressure on the company.

Boeing's 777X widebody program, unveiled in November 2013, is the latest addition to its popular 777 family.

The new twin-aisle aircraft is destined to be the world's largest twin-engine jet in operation. More than 500 777X aircraft have already been ordered, but have yet to enter commercial service.

The part that brought about the suspension of flight testing is custom to the 777-9 model, and connects the engine to the aircraft structure, Boeing said.

The new aircraft will be available in three models: the 777-8, the 777-9 and the 777-8 cargo.

The other 777-9s used for testing are currently being inspected following the incident, according to Boeing.

Also read: Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore could vaporize to death if they return on faulty Starliner: Expert

The aircraft's entry into service was originally scheduled for 2020, but due to problems during the certification process it has now been delayed to 2025.

Although the 777X has still not received the go-ahead from the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Boeing did cross an important milestone in July this year.

Following a large number of test flights, it obtained permission to start testing the 777-9 with US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) representatives on board.

Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / Boeing suspends 777X flight tests after part failure: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On