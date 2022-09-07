Why this country is fining Apple $2.4 million for “incomplete products”
Apple has been barred from selling iPhones without a charger in Brazil and fined more than $2 million over the issue, the government said Tuesday, after accusing the US tech giant of "discriminatory practices."
In an official notice, Brazilian authorities ordered "the immediate suspension of the distribution of iPhone brand smartphones, regardless of model or generation, that are not accompanied by a battery charger."
The Ministry of Justice and Public Security ordered the California company to pay a fine of 12.28 million reais (nearly $2.4 million).
The measure from the Department of Consumer Protection and Defense effectively prohibits the sale of all iPhone 12 and 13 models.
Apple has been under investigation in Brazil since December for "the sale of an incomplete product," "discrimination against the consumer" and "the transfer of responsibility to third parties" by offering iPhone 12s and newer versions without chargers for power outlets, according to an official statement.
The company has faced fines from Brazilian state agencies before, but "did not take any measures to minimize the harm and until now continued to sell the cellular devices without chargers," the statement said.
According to Brazilian authorities, Apple alleges that the decision to exclude chargers from iPhone sales comes from an "environmental commitment."
But the ministry determined "there is no effective demonstration of environmental protection on Brazilian soil as a consequence" of Apple's policy, and accused the company of "deliberate discriminatory practices against consumers."
"There is no justification for an operation which, in aiming to reduce carbon emissions, leads to the introduction into the consumer market of a product whose use depends on the acquisition of another (product) which is also marketed by the company," the official notice added.
A near-perfect ‘Einstein ring’ in space. Courtesy: James Webb Telescope
The James Webb Space telescope captured an image of an almost perfect “Einstein ring" which is a ring of light created when light from a galaxy, star or other cosmic objects passes near a massive object before reaching Earth. This image reached the James Webb Telescope, deployed in space by American space agency NASA which snapped a photo of this special case of gravitational lensing. The colourised picture was recently shared by a Reddit user.
How a mobile alert saved US' most populous city from power blackouts
A timely mobile alert may have prevented hundreds of thousands of Californians from being plunged into darkness in the middle of a heat wave Tuesday night. Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, California's grid operator ordered its highest level of emergency, warning that blackouts were imminent. Then at 5:48 p.m., the state's Office of Emergency Services sent out a text alert to people in targeted counties, asking them to conserve power if they could.
South Korea's biggest steelmaker shuts after super typhoon halts country
A powerful storm that lashed South Korea's southern coast earlier this week has left one of the country's biggest steelworks shuttered, spurring concerns over the nation's production. Posco, the country's biggest steelmaker, as well as Hyundai Steel Co. suspended operations at their plants in Pohang after Super Typhoon Hinnamnor flooded facilities there, according to regulatory filings Wednesday. The benchmark Kospi fell 1.5%.
Vietnam's deadliest fire in 4 years: 12 dead, 11 injured in karaoke bar
A fire tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam killing 12 people and leaving 11 injured, a local official said Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff members as dense smoke filled the staircase, state media reported. A local official confirmed to AFP that 12 people were dead and 11 injured in the blaze.
Toronto film festival to showcase works from Ukraine
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is spotlighting talent from Ukraine at this year's event, in solidarity with the people of that nation following Russia's attack in February. A release from TIFF on Tuesday stated it will “showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers, producers, and talent” through four official selections at the festival, two film industry conferences, a promotional stand in its Industry Centre, and a special free public screening.
