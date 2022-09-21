Home / World News / Britain caps electricity, gas prices for businesses amid soaring costs

Britain caps electricity, gas prices for businesses amid soaring costs

world news
Published on Sep 21, 2022 02:02 PM IST

Britain government said wholesale prices for electricity would be capped at 211 pounds ($239.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh.

Reuters |

Britain said it would cap the cost of electricity and gas for businesses on Wednesday following a similar scheme for consumers, helping relieve the pressure of soaring energy costs.

It said wholesale prices for electricity would be capped at 211 pounds ($239.17) per megawatt hour (MWh) and for gas at 75 pounds per MWh.

The government will compensate suppliers for the reduction in wholesale gas and electricity unit prices that they are passing onto non-domestic customers, it said.

