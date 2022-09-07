How a mobile alert saved US' most populous city from power blackouts
California Power Blackouts: Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, California’s grid operator ordered its highest level of emergency, warning that blackouts were imminent.
A timely mobile alert may have prevented hundreds of thousands of Californians from being plunged into darkness in the middle of a heat wave Tuesday night.
Just before 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, California’s grid operator ordered its highest level of emergency, warning that blackouts were imminent. Then at 5:48 p.m., the state’s Office of Emergency Services sent out a text alert to people in targeted counties, asking them to conserve power if they could.
Within five minutes the grid emergency was all but over.
Power demand plunged by 1.2 gigawatts between 5:50 and 5:55 p.m., and would continue to drop in the hours after that, according to data from the California Independent System Operator. By 8 p.m., the grid operator canceled the highest level of emergency without calling for power cuts, which had been warned to more than 500,000 homes and businesses earlier in the day.
The governor’s office later credited the rapid response for averting any outages. Still, California faces more intense heat again on Wednesday.
“Thank you to everyone who saved power -- coming together to keep the lights on for each other is the California way,” the governor’s office said in a tweet. “But, we aren’t out of the woods yet. We will see continued extreme temps this week and if we rallied today, we can do it again.”
South Korea's biggest steelmaker shuts after super typhoon halts country
A powerful storm that lashed South Korea's southern coast earlier this week has left one of the country's biggest steelworks shuttered, spurring concerns over the nation's production. Posco, the country's biggest steelmaker, as well as Hyundai Steel Co. suspended operations at their plants in Pohang after Super Typhoon Hinnamnor flooded facilities there, according to regulatory filings Wednesday. The benchmark Kospi fell 1.5%.
Vietnam's deadliest fire in 4 years: 12 dead, 11 injured in karaoke bar
A fire tore through a karaoke bar in southern Vietnam killing 12 people and leaving 11 injured, a local official said Wednesday. The blaze engulfed the second and third floors of the building on Tuesday night, trapping customers and staff members as dense smoke filled the staircase, state media reported. A local official confirmed to AFP that 12 people were dead and 11 injured in the blaze.
Toronto film festival to showcase works from Ukraine
The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) is spotlighting talent from Ukraine at this year's event, in solidarity with the people of that nation following Russia's attack in February. A release from TIFF on Tuesday stated it will “showcase the depth and creativity of Ukrainian filmmakers, producers, and talent” through four official selections at the festival, two film industry conferences, a promotional stand in its Industry Centre, and a special free public screening.
Foreign nation's nuclear readiness intel found at Trump's home: Report
One of the classified documents seized by the FBI at former US president Donald Trump's Florida residence described the nuclear capabilities and military defenses of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. When agents searched the Mar-a-Lago resort on August 8, they found material so sensitive that "even the FBI counterintelligence personnel and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional clearances before they were permitted to review certain documents," a government court filing said.
China's Zero Covid policy is not working. Proof: Infections continue to rise
Nanjing and Wuxi, major cities in eastern China's Jiangsu province, recommended residents not leave town during the Saturday-Monday mid-autumn festival, echoing similar advisories made by other cities this month. China reported a slight uptick in new cases for Sept. 6 to 1,695 - low by global standards - but its "dynamic zero" COVID policy to stamp out every infection chain means numerous cities have imposed various curbs on movement.
