Canada to digitise application process for those seeking permanent residency

Updated on Sep 02, 2022 02:14 PM IST

Travellers crowd the security queue at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (REUTERS/FILE)
Travellers crowd the security queue at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (REUTERS/FILE)
ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya

TORONTO: As processing backlogs continue to bedevil the Canadian system, the country’s immigration department has announced that it will move to a fully digital application process for the majority of those seeking permanent residency.

IRCC has also proposed exempting from a mandatory medical examination for applicants already in Canada. This will apply to applicants for either permanent or temporary residence, if they meet certain criteria.

A release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on Thursday stated that “access to the online application portal for clients has now been expanded to the majority of permanent residence applicants. IRCC will begin transitioning to 100% digital applications for most of our permanent residence programmes on September 23, with alternative formats available for people who require accommodations”.

It also said that simplifying the medical examination requirement for those present in the country will impact about 180,000 applicants by “helping them save time and money on the medical examination process and reducing wait times on their applications”.

Both these measures are likely to benefit immigrants from India, as they comprise the largest source country for permanent residency.

According to the 2021 Annual Report to Parliament on Immigration, Indians accounted for 42,876 permanent residents admitted in 2020, making for nearly a quarter of the total 184,606. The second largest source country was China, with 16,535.

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser said, “As we look to strengthen our immigration system by updating our technology, people - our clients - must be at the centre of all that we do. By adding resources where they are needed, and leveraging technology to make processing faster and applying easier for our clients, we can give newcomers and new citizens the welcoming experience they deserve.”

Beginning in autumn, IRCC will also publish “forward-looking estimates of how long it will take to process an application, increasing predictability for applicants”.

The release further noted that IRCC is “striving towards a modernised and digitalised immigration system to further expedite processing and give newcomers the experience they expect and deserve”.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • All Lufthansa flights departing from Germany on Friday are included in the strike, affecting schedules in the major hubs of Frankfurt and Munich in particular.

    Germany: Lufthansa pilots begin strike action, 800 flights cancelled

    The airline has canceled 800 flights from Germany on Friday and has warned that disruption could continue over the weekend. Pilots at Germany's airline Lufthansa started a planned 24-hour strike shortly after midnight on Friday. It forced the carrier to cancel 800 flights, impacting about 130.000 passengers. Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings, all Lufthansa subsidiaries, are not expected to be affected by the strike. Their schedule will continue without changes, the company stated.

  • A flag with the portrait of Argentina's Vice President, Cristina Fernandez, hangs from a government building early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Man tries to murder Argentina VP, points gun at head. Then this happened | VIDEO

    Argentina vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt Thursday night after a man fired a gun at point-blank range - the gun can be seen inches froFernandez'ser face in a video circulating online. Fortunately for Fernandez, the gun misfired and a Brazilian citizen, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel was swiftly overpowered by security officers and taken into custody. Fernandez flinches and falls to the ground in shock before being helped to her feet.

  • Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister.

    Can Rishi Sunak record surprise win over Liz Truss in UK PM race? Answers soon

    'Complacent & irresponsible' : Rishi Sunak's warning for Liz Truss in UK PM race The UK is in the throes of its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with inflation soaring by double digits as energy prices rocket on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine. "I firmly believe, in these grave times, we need to be radical," she added, previewing her Thatcherite agenda of reform to cement Johnson's Brexit legacy.

  • A security guard watches from a tower around a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on March 21, 2021. (AP)

    China must be held accountable for its actions in Xinjiang: Canada

    The Canadian government wants China to be held to account for its actions in the province of Xinjiang after a damning report from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. That report found that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the Government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies”. China has already denied the findings in the UN report.

  • Sri Lanka's then president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, presenting his national statement during the World Leaders' Summit at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

    Deposed former President Rajapaksa will return to Sri Lanka on Sept 3: Officials

    Bankrupt Sri Lanka's deposed former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is set to end his self-imposed exile in Thailand and return home Saturday, a top defence official told AFP on Friday. "He has been living in a Thai hotel as a virtual prisoner and was keen to return," the official, who asked not to be named, told AFP. "We are told he will return very early on Saturday.

Friday, September 02, 2022
