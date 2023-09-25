News / World News / Canadian defence minister emphasises on investigation into Nijjar killing, urges cooperation between govts

Canadian defence minister emphasises on investigation into Nijjar killing, urges cooperation between govts

ByAnirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
Sep 25, 2023 10:36 AM IST

In an interview with the outlet CBC News, minister of national defence Bill Blair said the “emphasis” should be “on the investigation that’s taking place, that we’d be able to move beyond credible intelligence to evidence, strong evidence of exactly what happened, so that we and the Indian Government can know the truth, have the facts and then work together to resolve it in an appropriate way.”

A senior Canadian Cabinet Minister has said the Government wants to shift from the intelligence-based “credible allegations” cited by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in linking Indian agents to the murder of Khalistani figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar, to “strong evidence” delivered through the ongoing investigation.

HT Image
HT Image

In an interview with the outlet CBC News, minister of national defence Bill Blair said the “emphasis” should be “on the investigation that’s taking place, that we’d be able to move beyond credible intelligence to evidence, strong evidence of exactly what happened, so that we and the Indian Government can know the truth, have the facts and then work together to resolve it in an appropriate way.”

The outlet reported that Blair “sought to shift focus away from questions of intelligence on Sunday and toward the ongoing criminal investigation into the issue.” The investigation is being led by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

“The only request we’ve made of our allies and India is that they co-operate fully in that investigation because its outcome is very important,” Blair said.

Blair, a former chief of Toronto Police, was earlier minister of public safety and emergency preparedness, the department closest to India’s ministry of home affairs, before getting the defence portfolio in the July reshuffle of the Cabinet.

So far, the Canadian Government has not detailed the “credible allegations” it has, though CBC News also reported that Ottawa has in its “possession” emails from Indian diplomats.

India has denied its involvement and described the allegations as “absurd” and “motivated” and called Canada a “safe haven for terrorists, for extremists and organized crime.”

Nijjar was gunned down in the parking lot of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the town of Surrey in British Columbia province on June 18. He headed the gurdwara at the time he was killed, and was the principal figure in the province for the secessionist Sikhs For Justice or SFJ.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Anirudh Bhattacharyya

    Anirudh Bhattacharya is a Toronto-based commentator on North American issues, and an author. He has also worked as a journalist in New Delhi and New York spanning print, television and digital media. He tweets as @anirudhb.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out