‘Ceasefire is when you’re shooting more moderately': Trump defines term amid renewed Iran tensions

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered his own definition of a ceasefire while responding to a reporter's question in the context of the ongoing US-Iran conflict, where both sides have continued to exchange strikes despite a fragile truce in place. US President Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, June 3, 2026. (Bloomberg)

Suggesting that ceasefires in "that part of the world" often do not mean a complete halt to hostilities, Trump said they involve fighting at a lower intensity. The reporter asked the US President about his definition of ceasefire.

Trump responded, “In that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner”.

“It's not bad,” Trump said, turning with a smile to a group of senior administration officials gathered behind him and drawing some laughter from the room, according to a report by ABC News.

“But it's true. I mean, a ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world".

Trump's remarks came less than 24 hours after Iran attacked an airport in Kuwait, and the US claimed a “self-defence” attack on an Iranian facility in Qeshm Island, putting further strain on a fragile ceasefire and complicating already-stalled peace talks.

Israel and Lebanon agreed to a ceasefire later on Wednesday, according to a joint statement issued by the US, Israel and Lebanon.