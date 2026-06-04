US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran says 'no tangible progress' in talks but Trump says deal close
US-Iran war LIVE updates: US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are going “very well” and that a deal could be reached “over the weekend”. “Anything can happen,” he said, speaking at the White House.
US-Iran war LIVE updates: Fresh ambiguity has emerged on peace talks as Iran's foreign minister said that "no tangible progress" has been made in negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over an agreement. US President Donald Trump voiced optimism on a deal recently, telling reporters at the White House "it could happen...over the weekend."...Read More
Hezbollah says attacked Israel
Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had attacked troops in northern Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in southern Lebanon, dampening hopes for an end to the cycle of violence.
US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he had brokered a deal that Lebanon said would halt Israeli attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory, before expanding in scope.
Since then, Israel has said it has Washington's backing to strike Beirut's southern suburbs -- a Hezbollah stronghold -- if the Iran-backed group targets northern Israeli communities.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the conflict and insisted that Israeli forces must get out of the country.
Top updates:
- Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, the Trump administration said on Wednesday
- Kuwait reports more than 60 injuries and damage to airport facilities following recent attacks.
- US forces intercepted Iranian missile launches and carried out strikes targeting Qeshm Island.
- Trump says diplomatic efforts with Iran remain active, while Tehran says communication has stalled
- Oil prices rose nearly 2% as shipping disruptions continued with the Strait of Hormuz largely shut.
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: Israel, Lebanon agree to implement ceasefire, boosting hopes for Iran deal
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, the Trump administration said on Wednesday, in a boost to hopes for a broader deal to end the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran.
Tehran, which had conditioned any deal with the U.S. in part on an end to fighting between Israel and Lebanon, earlier struck Kuwait, damaging its airport and injuring dozens while the U.S. military carried out strikes near the Strait of Hormuz.
The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of fire from the Iran-aligned Hezbollah militia and the evacuation of all its operatives from the South Litani Sector, a joint statement released by the U.S. State Department said following negotiations in Washington.
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: Trump tells aides he will look to end Iran ceasefire if Tehran kills US troops
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: US President Donald Trump has told aides privately that he would consider ending the ceasefire with Iran if Tehran kills American troops, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: US strike on alleged drug boat kills 2 in the eastern Pacific Ocean
US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: The US military attacked a boat accused of smuggling drugs in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Wednesday, killing two men, as the Trump administration wages a monthslong campaign against alleged traffickers in Latin America.
The latest attack brings the number of people who have been killed in boat strikes by the U.S. military to at least 207 since the administration began targeting those it calls “narcoterrorists” in early September.
As with most of the military’s statements on strikes in the eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, U.S. Southern Command said it targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. The military did not provide evidence that the vessel was ferrying drugs. A video posted on X showed a boat speeding through the water before bursting into flames.