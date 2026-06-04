US-Iran war LIVE updates: Tehran says 'no tangible progress' in talks but Trump says deal close

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US-Iran ceasefire news LIVE: Trump stated that negotiations with Iran were moving in a positive direction and that a deal may be finalized this weekend.

US-Iran war LIVE updates: Fresh ambiguity has emerged on peace talks as Iran's foreign minister said that "no tangible progress" has been made in negotiations, even as US President Donald Trump expressed optimism over an agreement. US President Donald Trump voiced optimism on a deal recently, telling reporters at the White House "it could happen...over the weekend." Hezbollah says attacked Israel Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had attacked troops in northern Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in southern Lebanon, dampening hopes for an end to the cycle of violence. US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he had brokered a deal that Lebanon said would halt Israeli attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory, before expanding in scope. Since then, Israel has said it has Washington's backing to strike Beirut's southern suburbs -- a Hezbollah stronghold -- if the Iran-backed group targets northern Israeli communities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the conflict and insisted that Israeli forces must get out of the country. Top updates: Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, the Trump administration said on Wednesday

Kuwait reports more than 60 injuries and damage to airport facilities following recent attacks.

US forces intercepted Iranian missile launches and carried out strikes targeting Qeshm Island.

Trump says diplomatic efforts with Iran remain active, while Tehran says communication has stalled

Oil prices rose nearly 2% as shipping disruptions continued with the Strait of Hormuz largely shut. ...Read More

Hezbollah says attacked Israel Lebanon's Hezbollah said it had attacked troops in northern Israel on Wednesday, as Israeli strikes killed at least nine people in southern Lebanon, dampening hopes for an end to the cycle of violence. US President Donald Trump announced Monday that he had brokered a deal that Lebanon said would halt Israeli attacks on Beirut and Hezbollah attacks on Israeli territory, before expanding in scope. Since then, Israel has said it has Washington's backing to strike Beirut's southern suburbs -- a Hezbollah stronghold -- if the Iran-backed group targets northern Israeli communities. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Wednesday that any attack on Beirut would trigger a "full-scale resumption" of the conflict and insisted that Israeli forces must get out of the country. Top updates: Israel and Lebanon agreed to implement a ceasefire to end hostilities, the Trump administration said on Wednesday

Kuwait reports more than 60 injuries and damage to airport facilities following recent attacks.

US forces intercepted Iranian missile launches and carried out strikes targeting Qeshm Island.

Trump says diplomatic efforts with Iran remain active, while Tehran says communication has stalled

Oil prices rose nearly 2% as shipping disruptions continued with the Strait of Hormuz largely shut.