China ‘changing’, wanted to contact me ‘officially or unofficially’: Dalai Lama

ByMallika Soni
Jul 08, 2023 01:23 PM IST

Dalai Lama: “I am always open to talk. Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong,” Dalai Lama said.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said that he is open for talks with China over the problems of Tibetans. The Chinese "officially or unofficially" wanted to contact him, he said while speaking to reporters in Dharamshala before his visit to Delhi and Ladakh.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.
"I am always open to talk. Now China also realises that the spirit of Tibetan people is very strong. So, in order to deal with Tibetan problems they want to contact me. I am also ready", he said.

Asked whether he wishes to resume talks with China, Dalai Lama said, "We are not seeking independence, we have decided since many years that we remain the part of People's Republic of China...Now China is changing. The Chinese, officially or unofficially want to contact me".

"I was born in Tibet and I bear this name Dalai Lama, but in addition to working for the cause of Tibet, I've been working for the welfare of all sentient beings. I've done whatever I could without losing hope or allowing my determination to flag," the Tibetan spiritual leader said.

"I'm angry with no one, not even those Chinese leaders who have adopted a harsh attitude towards Tibet. Indeed, China has historically been a Buddhist country as witnessed by the many temples and monasteries I saw when I visited that land," he continued.

Dalai Lama said knowledge of Tibetan culture and religion can benefit the world at large. “I believe there is knowledge within Tibetan culture and religion that can benefit the world at large. However, I also respect all other religious traditions because they encourage their followers to cultivate love and compassion,” he said, adding, "According to indications in my own dreams and other predictions, I expect to live to be more than 100 years old. I've served others until now and I'm determined to continue to do so. Please pray for my long life on that basis."

On July 6, Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday and visited the Main Tibetan Temple courtyard in Dharamshala, close to his residence.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

