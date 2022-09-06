China quake toll rises to 66, rescue efforts on
The death toll is likely to go up. Emergency workers and firefighters evacuated over 11,000 residents to safety by Tuesday afternoon even as aftershocks were reported through the day.
BEIJING: At least 66 people have been killed in a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that hit southwest China’s Sichuan province on Monday night, spreading panic and cutting of communication lines. So far 248 injuries have been reported and at least 12 people remain missing, state media reported on Tuesday.
The death toll is likely to go up. Emergency workers and firefighters evacuated over 11,000 residents to safety by Tuesday afternoon even as aftershocks were reported through the day.
The quake jolted the county of Luding county in Sichuan but tremors were felt in the provincial capital, Chengdu, more than 200km away.
The China Earthquake Networks Centre said the epicentre of the quake was at Luding, which is a town located in a remote mountainous region of the province.
At least 37 people were confirmed dead in the Ganzi Tibetan autonomous prefecture, and the other 28 died in Shimian county of Yaan city, official news agency Xinhua reported.
While Sichuan has activated the highest level of emergency response for the earthquake, China has raised its earthquake emergency response to Level II, state television reported. “Over 200 people are still trapped at the quake-stricken Hailuogou Scenic Spot, a glacier and forest nature reserve,” the state television report said.
“The quake damaged infrastructure facilities, such as the water and electricity supply, transportation and telecommunications,” the Xinhua report said.
Teams from the emergency management ministry, natural resources ministry and the national health commission have been dispatched to the quake-hit area.
Efforts were on to restore utilities and ensure that relief supplies were reaching those affected in the disaster.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts to minimise casualties, stressing that saving lives should be taken as the primary task.
Sichuan has a history of deadly earthquakes. In May 2008, an 8.0-magnitude earthquake struck Wenchuan and killed more than 80,000 people. In 2013, a 7.0-magnitude quake hit Lushan, killing 196.
-
Meet the Japanese man who gets paid to do ‘nothing in particular’
Shoji Morimoto charges 10,000 yen ($71) per booking to accompany clients and simply exist as a companion. Doing nothing doesn't mean Morimoto will do anything. A 27-year-old data analyst clad in a sari, Aruna Chida turned to Morimoto for companionship. Before Morimoto found his true calling, he worked at a publishing company and was often chided for "doing nothing". The companionship business is now Morimoto's sole source of income, with which he supports his wife and child.
-
China fumes over UN report citing ‘serious human rights violations’ in Xinjiang
The Chinese government reacted furiously to the release of a report by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 31 August, calling it "wholly illegal and invalid". Michelle Bachelet released the 46-page report on her last day in office, in fact just 13 minutes before she stepped down from her four-year tenure. The report is titled "OHCHR Assessment of Human Rights Concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, People's Republic of China".
-
₹2 crore gold stolen from Pakistan jeweller's bag in Dubai-Karachi flight
In an unusual theft, gold worth Rs20 million was stolen from a Pakistani jeweller's cabin baggage during a flight from Dubai to Karachi, according to a media report on Monday. Mohammad Moonis lost 1,542 grams of gold during the international flight on Sunday afternoon, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. The gold stolen during the flight could not be recovered. The gold was owned by Naurattan Jewellers of Karachi.
-
UK PM-elect Liz Truss’ ‘diverse’ cabinet may have no berths for white men
Liz Truss will take oath as the new prime minister of the United Kingdom later Tuesday after beating her rival - Indian-origin former finance minister Rishi Sunak - in the ruling Conservative Party's leadership contest. Read more: PM Modi's message to Liz Truss after UK poll win; 'Confident that under you…' Truss is expected to appoint James Cleverly as foreign secretary, Suella Braverman as home secretary and Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor, the Guardian said.
-
What next for Indian-origin Rishi Sunak after UK PM race
Sunak also said he 'need(ed) to recover' from what was often a bad-tempered and divisive contest Possible role for Rishi Sunak inLiz Truss' cabinet? "It is just not something I am thinking about," Sunak said when asked about a cabinet role. However, if Sunak is not offered a role in Truss' cabinet, it will be a break from tradition.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics