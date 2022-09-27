Video: Xi Jinping makes first public appearance since SCO meet in mid-September

China's President Xi Jinping visited an exhibition in Beijing on Tuesday, according to state television, Reuters reported. This marks Xi Jinping's first public appearance since returning to China from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in mid-September.

Since his return to China after the the regional security organisation's meeting, speculations on social media began claiming that Xi Jinping had been deposed following a military coup.

Officials from China's ruling Communist Party did not respond to the rumours as the party prepares for its five-yearly congress set to begin on October 16.

Xi Jinping is poised to secure a historic third term at the meeting that will cement his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

Continuing the party's anti-corruption campaign, two former ministers were sentenced to death and four officials were sent to life in jail in China last week. The campaign has been strongly initiated by Xi Jinping.

Beijing on Sunday released all the names of the delegates elected to the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.