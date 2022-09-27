Home / World News / Joke twitter thread on China coup against Xi Jinping is now viral

Joke twitter thread on China coup against Xi Jinping is now viral

world news
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 02:05 PM IST

Xi Jinping and China's Rumoured Coup: The reporter Georg Fahrion mocked the rumours tweeting a thread showing images from everyday life going on as normal in Beijing.

Xi Jinping and China's Rumoured Coup: President Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.(AP)
Xi Jinping and China's Rumoured Coup: President Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

As unsubstantiated rumours of a silent coup unfolding in China against president Xi Jinping dominated social media, a twitter thread mocking the coup by Beijing correspondent for German news outlet Der Spiegel went viral on Tuesday.

The reporter Georg Fahrion mocked the rumours tweeting a thread showing images from everyday life going on as normal in Beijing. Fahrion, jabbing at the rumoured coup wrote that he had undertaken his investigation at “considerable personal risk"

“Today in Beijing, I investigated the China coup so you don’t have to. At considerable personal risk, I ventured out to some neuralgic key points in the city. Disturbing finds. Brace yourselves,” the twitter thread began as he shared a selfie.

“This is Xinhua Gate, the main entrance to the Zhongnanhai compound, where the entire central leadership resides and works, including Xi Jinping. Elite paratroopers have wrested control over the gate, cunningly disguised as the five middle-aged dudes who always stand there,” he went on to write in the tongue-in-cheek tweet with images showing no sign of a coup in China.

Speculations on a coup in China began after Xi Jinping was said to be missing from the public eye following his return from the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Uzbekistan. No officials from China's ruling Communist Party or the state media have responded to the rumours.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
xi jinping china
xi jinping china

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out