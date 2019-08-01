Dabholkar to head leading physics body founded by Abdus Salam

world

Atish Dabholkar, a theoretical physicist known for his research on string theory and quantum black holes, has been appointed the next director of the Italy-based International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), which was founded in 1963 by Nobel laureate Abdus Salam of Pakistan.

India-born Dabholkar, 53, will succeed Fernando Quevedo in the role in November, according to an ICTP announcement welcomed by the London-based family of Salam, who passed away in 1996 after a path-breaking career in theoretical physics.

Dabholkar is the second Indian appointed to the position after Katepalli Sreenivasan, who was Quevedo’s predecessor.

Dabholkar is currently the head of the high energy, cosmology and astroparticle physics section of the ICTP, based in Trieste in northeast Italy.

Ahmad Salam, Abdus Salam’s son, said, “The four directors since my father have been from developing countries and have been first-class physicists in their own right.”

Dabholkar’s research includes investigations that build on Abdus Salam’s Nobel-winning work on ‘electroweak unification’. “Salam’s work was an important milestone leading to the questions I’m working on,” he says.

