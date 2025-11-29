Delta, Jetstar among global airlines impacted by Airbus A320 glitch: Full list

The massive repair order for widely used A320 jets has sparked a frenzy globally, with multiple airlines grounding their planes, impacting flight operations. Airbus SE issued a software update following a recent incident involving a JetBlue Airways airliner, stating that over 6,500 A320 jets will require the fix. Airbus SE issued a software update following a recent incident involving a JetBlue Airways airliner, stating that over 6,500 A320 jets will require the fix.(AFP)

While the fix only requires reverting to earlier software, the planes cannot be allowed to fly before the change is made. This has forced airlines globally to ground many of its planes.

Here's a list of airlines whose flight ops have been hit:

Jetstar: Jetstar Airways, the budget arm of Australia's national flag carrier Qantas, is impacted by the A320 recall. Without specifying any number, the airlines in a statement said it was grounding some of its planes.

Delta Air Airlines: A small portion of its fleet will need updates, Delta Air said on Friday, adding that the issue would affect less than 50 of its A321neo aircraft.

Korean Air: South Korea's Korean Air also said it would be updating the software of 10 Airbus aircraft, and it will likely be completed by Sunday morning.

American Airlines: The world's largest A320 operator is impacted by the recall and over 200 of its aircraft are affected. However, the airline expects to get done with the software fix overnight, reported CBS News.

Avianca: According to Reuters, Colombian carrier Avianca said the recall affected more than 70% of its fleet, prompting the airline to close ticket sales for travel dates through December 8.

ANA: Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has cancelled 65 flights after the A320 recall forced it to ground some aircraft.

Air New Zealand: Star Alliance member Air New Zealand Ltd also grounded some of their A320s for the software upgrade. Flight cancellations are also expected, the airline reportedly said.

What is happening in India?

Major Indian airlines have also issued advisories for passengers in light of the flight-control software issue flagged by Airbus. The Indian airlines have the A320 and A321 aircraft in its fleet.

Prominent names like Air India and IndiGo have warned of potential delays and schedule adjustments on routes operated by their A320 family aircraft.

In a statement Air India noted that the fix would involve a "software/hardware realignment" on part of its fleet. Meanwhile, IndiGo also said it was "proactively completing" the mandated updates, and informed passengers that some changes to flight schedules were likely.