A magnitude 7 earthquake rocked the Philippines' coast on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was recorded at 12:23 GMT, the USGS added. Its epicenter was located 219 kilometers (136 miles) southeast of the city of Pundaguitan at a depth of 139 kilometers.

According to local news outlet Inquirer, residents of Davao, a major Philippine commercial center, felt the trembles as well.

No casualties and damage were reported so far.

