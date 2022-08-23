Elon Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
Twitter and Musk are headed for an October 17 trial in Delaware that should determine whether or not Twitter can force the billionaire to go through with the acquisition.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has subpoenaed his friend and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey as part of an effort to back out of his USD 44 billion agreement to acquire the company Dorsey helped found, according to court documents.
Twitter has subpoenaed a host of tech investors and entrepreneurs connected to Musk, including prominent venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and David Sacks, the founding chief operating officer of PayPal.
Musk has claimed that Twitter failed to provide adequate information about the number of fake, or “spam bot”, Twitter accounts, and that it has breached its obligations under the deal by firing top managers and laying off a significant number of employees.
Musk's team expects more information about the bot numbers to be revealed in the trial court discovery process, when both sides must hand over evidence.
Twitter argues that Musk's reasons for backing out are just a cover for buyer's remorse. Shortly after Musk agreed to pay 38 per cent above Twitter's stock price, the stock market stumbled and shares of the electric-car maker Tesla, where most of Musk's personal wealth resides, lost more than USD 100 billion of their value.
The subpoena was served last week. It asks Dorsey for documents and communications related to the acquisition, as well as information on the effect of fake or spam accounts on Twitter's business and its measurement of daily active users.
A lawyer representing Dorsey did not immediately respond to a message for comment on Monday.
-
Pfizer files application for booster against latest variants
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE asked the US to authorize a new Covid booster shot customized against the currently circulating Covid variants as governments race to protect their populations against the ever-mutating virus. In a statement, the companies said they had “rapidly scaled production” for the new booster and would be able to ship doses of the new vaccine “immediately” upon emergency authorization.
-
Anthony Fauci to step down as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert who became a household name — and the subject of partisan attacks — during the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Monday Fauci will depart the federal government in December after more than five decades of service. Fauci, who serves as President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation.
-
UK economy shrank record 11% in 2020, worst in over 300 years
The Office for National Statistics' (ONS) initial estimates had already suggested that in 2020 Britain suffered its biggest fall in output since the "Great Frost" of 1709. But more recently the ONS had revised down the scale of the fall to 9.3%, the largest since just after World War One.
-
China battles heatwave, drought, bushfires
Army personnel and firefighters have been deployed to put out multiple bushfires raging in southwest China's Chongqing as the municipality and several provinces continue to be scorched by a record heatwave, which has dried up rivers, withered crops and led to rationing of electricity. Forecasters on Monday issued a temperature “red alert” for the 11th consecutive day on Monday and raised the national drought alert to “orange” - the second-highest level.
-
Imran Khan gets temporary relief from arrest till Aug 25 in terror case: Report
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on Monday received a temporary relief - in the form of a transit bail for three days - till August 25 in a terrorism case, hours after his team had moved the Islamabad High Court seeking a pre-arrest bail, local media reports said. The country's media watchdog - Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority- has also banned TV channels from broadcasting his live speeches.
