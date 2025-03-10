Elon Musk's social platform X down for several users globally

The Elon Musk-led social media platform X (formerly Twitter) suffered a massive outage for several users across the world. Elon Musk bought social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in 2022.(Reuters file)

According to DownDetector, which tracks tech outages across the world, at least 2,028 complaints about X snag were received by 3:20 pm.

Several users complained about not being able to load pages and refresh the timelines.

“Twitter went down for an hour but seems to be okay now?" an X user posted on social media. “Everyone going to X now Twitter is down,”@huzy14w, an X user, posted. However, the X services resumed shortly after suffering a global outage.

There were more than 21,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform in the U.S. and more than 10,800 incidents in the UK, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022

Elon Musk took over Twitter in 2022 and later renamed it as X. Since then, the platform was rebranded as “X” and changed the terms “tweets” to “posts” and “retweets” to “reposts”.

Musk also replaced the iconic blue bird logo, originally named after basketball player Larry Bird, with a white X on a black background. The only thing that remained unchanged until today was the domain name - “twitter.com”.

According to a PA Media report, X is in talks with investors over raising cash that would value the site at $44 billion (£34.9 billion).

The valuation is the same price Musk paid for the platform in 2022, and would suggest a turn in fortunes for the company, which has seen advertisers and users step away following a string of controversies under his ownership.

According to a report from Bloomberg News, the talks over the financing round are still ongoing and the details could change, and the amount of cash looking to be raised has not been confirmed.

