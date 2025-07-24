F-16 jets deployed as Thailand, Cambodia bomb military bases in fresh attack

Thailand has deployed F-16 fighter jets along the border with Cambodia on Thursday. this development comes after the Royal Thai army reported that Cambodia targeted military bases near the northeastern part of the disputed border. In this screengrab, a Cambodian attack on Thailand's military base was recorded by passersby. (Chumchon Khon Surin /Facebook)

As per Bangkok Post, the Thai Army stated that by late morning, clashes were reported at six locations along the contested border

As per the Thai Army, one out of the six F-16 jets was fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target.

"We have used air power against military targets as planned," Thai army deputy spokesperson Richa Suksuwanon told reporters on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported that Cambodian soldiers opened fire at a Thai military base in Surin and launched several rocket attacks towards Sisaket.

After carrying out its air strikes, the Thai Army has stated that all F-16 jets are back at their bases.

"All Thai F-16s have returned home safety and intact, after a rapid deployment to drop bombs on Cambodian battalions," the Thai army wrote in a social media post.

Following Thursday's escalation, the Thai interior ministry has stated it is now working towards evacuating citizens along the border areas as a precautionary measure.

Cambodia's National Defence ministry has accused Thailand from using heavy weapons, air strikes and rockets as part of an attempt to "seize" Cambodian territory.

“These unlawful and irresponsible actions not only pose a grave threat to regional peace and stability but also undermine the foundation of international order,” said Ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata as per the Khmer Times newspaper.

The defence ministry further stated that Thai fighter jets dropped two bombs on a road, adding that the Thailand has violated its agreement with Cambodia and opened fire.

Tensions escalate between Thailand and Cambodia.

After Thursday's clashes, both sides have played the blame game and accused one another of starting the border clash.

As per the Thai Army, a Cambodian drone was spotted around 7:30 AM in front of the Ta Muen Thom temple. After this, around six Cambodian soldiers were seen in front of a Thai military base, armed with weapons and grenades.

Around 8:20am, the Thai Army said Cambodian military opened fire towards the military base. The 2nd Army region also alleged that Cambodian forces et up artillery in neary communities and used the citizens in border towns as human shileds.