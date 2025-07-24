Thailand, Cambodia report fresh border clash as tensions escalate | What we know

As the tensions between Thailand and Cambodia continue, both countries have reported a fresh clash between troops at the borders on Thursday. Based on the official statement issued from the Thai army and Cambodian defence ministry, the clash occurred near Prasat Ta Muen Thom. Based on the official statement issued from the Thai army and Cambodian defence ministry, the clash occurred near Prasat Ta Muen Thom.(AFP/Representational)

Prasat Ta Muen Thom is located in Thailand’s northeastern Surin province, but is claimed by Cambodia.

Tensions between Cambodia and Thailand were already on the rise after a border clash in May. The controversial phone call between prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Cambodian leader Hun Sen, only added to these tensions and led to the ouster of the 38-year-old prime minister.

Tensions escalate between Thailand and Cambodia | What we know

Fresh border clash

Both Thailand and Cambodia confirmed Wednesday's clash and stated that it took place near the temples at the border.

"The Thai military violated the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Cambodia by launching an armed assault on Cambodian forces stationed to defend the nation's sovereign territory," defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Thai Army claimed the clash broke out after Cambodian forces opened fire towards the eastern side of the Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple. The army also added that two soldiers had been injured in the clash.

Thailand's acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai said "the situation requires careful handling, and we must act in accordance with international law".

"We will do our best to protect our sovereignty," he added.

Ambassadors recalled, borders shut

Thailand announced it will be withdrawing its ambassador from Cambodia in protest after a land mine blast, in which a Thai soldier lost a leg. The Thai government also expelled Cambodia's envoy to Bangkok.

Cambodia has dismissed Thailand's claims as "baseless allegations" and, in a tit-for-tat move, called on all Thai diplomatic staff to leave the country. The country also recalled its diplomatic staff in Bangkok.

Thailand also closed its border crossing with Cambodia from the northeastern side on Wednesday, as part of its response to the land mine blast.

Landmine blast escalates tensions

Tensions reached a new high after five soldiers were wounded in a landmine explosion last week. A similar incident had taken place earlier this month. As per Thai authorities, Cambodia violated its mutual agreement by laying mines in the safe paths.

Cambodia has rejected these claimed and stated that many unexploded land mines are present along the border due to the civil war and unrest from 1970 to 1988.

With the latest escalation, Thailand has also activated its “Chakrapong Phuwanart” emergency plan, which was last put into operation in 2011 during the conflict over Preah Vihear temple.