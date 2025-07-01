Paetongtarn Shinawatra suspended: Why Thailand ousted two prime ministers in a year

Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday, in an ethics violation case. With her suspension, Paetongtarn Shinawatra (R) becomes the second Thai prime minister to be held up for ethics violations in less than a year.(AP )

The Thai leader, who has been facing growing dissatisfaction due to the border dispute with Cambodia, was suspended over a leaked phone call with a former Cambodian leader.

As per reports, the Thai constitutional court voted 7 to 2 in favour of suspending her from duty. The court's decision was announced shortly after Shinawatra announced that she would be taking on a dual role as PM and cultural minister in the new cabinet lineup.

With her suspension, Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes the second Thai prime minister to be held up for ethics violations in less than a year. Shinawatra was elected as PM after the ouster of former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, who was also suspended in a similar manner.

What led to Paetongtarn Shinawatra's suspension?

The 38-year-old prime minister faced major backlash for a leaked phone call with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen amid a border dispute with the neighbouring country.

In the leaked audio tape, the PM was heard referring to the Cambodian leader as "uncle" as she spoke critically of a high-ranking Thai military official.

As per reports, the Thai leader also told Hun Sen that if there was anything he wanted, she would "take care of it."

The phone call between the two leaders was leaked after Thailand and Cambodia engaged in a fatal clash during their border dispute.

After the leak, Bhumjaithai party, one of the key coalition partners for the Shinawatra government withdrew, stating the "country, people and army lost its dignity" due to the PM's phone call.

With the Thai government on the brink of collapse yet again, several protestors took over the streets of Bangkok as they called on the prime minister to step down.

Shinawatra, apologised for the phone call and expressed her full cooperation with the legal process. However, the 38-year-old leader refused to step down from the post.

Meanwhile, the border dispute with Cambodia has intensified, as both countries have enacted tit-for-tat measures to restrict trade and cross-border movement.

Furthermore, Hun Sen, who is also the father of current Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, called for a leadership change in Thailand, citing that he was doubtful of Paetongtarn’s ability to resolve the escalating conflict.

2nd PM to be suspended in a year

Before Shinawatra, former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was also suspended from his post by the Constitutional Court in an ethics violation case.

In August 2024, the Thai Constitutional Court found Thavisin guilty of violating the Constitution for appointing Pichit Chuenban as PM’s Office minister.

In the petition filed before the court, at least 40 senators stated that the former Thai PM had violated the constitution by appointing Pichit, a former lawyer with a criminal past, as the minister of the Prime Minister's office.

Pichit had served as a lawyer for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra during the "lunchbox cash" scandal. He was found guilty of attempting to bribe the Supreme Court and was sentenced to six months in prison.

With the court's ruling, Thavisin was stripped of his premiership status and was asked to immediately resign as the Prime Minister of Thailand.

Thavisin's suspension came after the court voted 5 to 4 in favour of removing the leader. Along with Thavisin, the entire Thai cabinet was suspended by the court