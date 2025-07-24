Border clash: Thailand F-16 jet bombs military targets, 9 civilians killed in Cambodian attacks | 10 points
As both countries play the blame game, at least nine people have been killed in Thailand due to Cambodian rocket attacks on Thursday.
Amid the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Royal Thai Army has stated at least nine civilians were killed on Thursday. These deaths come after Cambodia launched a series of rocket attacks near border towns in Thailand.
As per the official statement from the Thai Army, nine people have been killed across three districts near the border and around 14 people have been injured.
In response to Thursday's attacks, Thailand has accused Cambodia of targeting homes and civilian infrastructure along the border. Referring to the neighbouring nation as "inhumane, brutal and war-hungry", the Thai government called on the international community to condemn Cambodia for its attacks.
Meanwhile, Cambodia has accused Thailand of opening fire and launching attacks from its F-16 fighter jets.
Thailand-Cambodia dispute | Latest developments
- 9 killed in Thailand - As per the Royal Thai Army, nine civilians have been killed due to Cambodian rocket attacks along the border. As per the military, six people were killed in the Sisaket province, two in Surin and one in the Ubon Ratchathani province. At least 14 people have been injured due to the clashes and attacks across these three border provinces.
- Thailand deploys F-16 jets - In response to the escalation today, Thailand deployed F-16 fighter jets, of which one was used to carry out airstrikes at a Cambodian military base. As per Thai military spokesperson, six jets were deployed from Ubon Ratchathani province, hitting two “Cambodian military targets on the ground.” However, the Cambodian defence ministry has claimed that Thai jets dropped bombs on a road near the ancient Preah Vihear temple.
- Cambodia calls for UNSC meeting - Amid the rising tensions with Thailand, Cambodia has condemned Thursday's Thai attacks and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. "Considering the recent extremely grave aggressions by Thailand, which have gravely threatened peace and stability in the region, I earnestly request you to convene an urgent meeting of the Security Council to stop Thailand's aggression," Cambodian prime minister Hun Manet wrote in a letter addressed to the sitting UNSC president Asim Iftikhar Ahmad.
- Both countries warn of escalation - Thailand has urged Cambodia to back down and warned that it would respond and "intensify self-defence measures" if Cambodia did not back down its attacks. Meanwhile, Cambodian PM has stated that the country will have "no choice but to respond" to Thailand's "armed aggression."
- China urges for calm - Reacting to the recent clash between Thailand and Cambodia, China has urged both nations to return to diplomacy and dialogue. The Chinese foreign ministry stated it was "deeply concerned" over the escalation and called on both countries to resume dialogue. China added that it will maintain an impartial stance amid the conflict.
- Baht falls amid clashes - Following the escalation with Cambodia, the Thai baht saw a major drop, after touching the highest since 2022. As per a Bloomberg report, the local currency fell 0.3 percent to 32.39 per dollar. Earlier it touched 32.11 per dollar, which is the strongest the baht has been since February 2022.
- Cambodia targets Thai hospital - As per an official statement from the Royal Thai Army's 2nd area, the Phanom Dong Rak Hospital was subject to Cambodian shelling on Thursday.
- Thailand seals borders with Cambodia - Following fresh Cambodian attacks across the disputed border, Thailand announced it had sealed all borders with the neighbouring nation. Furthermore, Deputy Defence Minister has confirmed combat and granted full operational authority to the military in view of the escalation.
- Diplomats expelled from both countries - Both Thailand and Cambodia have recalled and expelled diplomats after the Thursday morning's border clash.