Border clash: Thailand F-16 jet bombs military targets, 9 civilians killed in Cambodian attacks | 10 points

Amid the escalating tensions between Thailand and Cambodia, the Royal Thai Army has stated at least nine civilians were killed on Thursday. These deaths come after Cambodia launched a series of rocket attacks near border towns in Thailand. This photo released by the Royal Thai Army, shows the scene after Cambodia fired artillery shells into a residential area at Surin Province, Thailand, (AP)

As per the official statement from the Thai Army, nine people have been killed across three districts near the border and around 14 people have been injured.

In response to Thursday's attacks, Thailand has accused Cambodia of targeting homes and civilian infrastructure along the border. Referring to the neighbouring nation as "inhumane, brutal and war-hungry", the Thai government called on the international community to condemn Cambodia for its attacks.

Meanwhile, Cambodia has accused Thailand of opening fire and launching attacks from its F-16 fighter jets.

