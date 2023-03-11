41% women think fight for rights has gone ‘too far’, survey shows. 55% men agree

About 55 per cent men and 41 per cent women across 32 countries believe that the women's fight for rights have gone overboard, a survey revealed. Collating responses from 22,500 people aged 16-74 across 32 countries, the survey by Ipsos UK and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership at King's College London showed that nearly 52 per cent of Gen Z and 53 per cent of millennials say women's fight for rights has gone "too far".

Four in 10 baby boomers (40 per cent) and Gen X (46 per cent) said the same, the survey noted. The sample included people from Japan, Australia, Brazil, Canada, mainland China, France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain, and the United States, Argentina, Belgium, Chile, Colombia, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

53 per cent in all 32 surveyed countries said that gender equality benefits all genders and not just women while about 15 per cent people from India said that gender inequality does not exist while just 2 per cent surveyed people in Japan said the same.

Almost 26 per cent surveyed Indians said they had confronted someone during a sexual harassment situation in the past year while some 30 per cent said that they talked to their employers about gender discrimination at work.

