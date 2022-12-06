Germany plans to change immigration system, citizenship laws. Here's how

Germany's government plans to make it easier for people to apply for citizenship amid opposition that it might encourage illegal immigration. The government said it wants to boost immigration and training to tackle a skills shortage weighing on Germany at a time of weakening growth.

"Anyone who lives and works here on a permanent basis should also be able to vote and be elected, they should be part of our country with all the rights and duties that go with it," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

"And this should be completely independent of origin, skin colour or religious affiliation," he added.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser outlined plans to cut the maximum number of years a person must wait before becoming a citizen from eight to five, and lift restrictions on dual nationality. German language requirements for citizenship would also be eased for members of the so-called "Gastarbeiter" generation.

The new citizenship plans boil down to three changes:

1. Immigrants legally living in Germany will be allowed to apply for citizenship after five years, rather than the current eight

2. Children born in Germany of at least one parent who has been living legally in the country for five or more years will automatically get German citizenship.

3. Multiple citizenships will be allowed.

The reforms would bring Germany in line with other European countries. In the EU, Sweden had the highest naturalization rate in 2020, with 8.6% of all foreigners living there naturalized. In Germany, the rate was 1.1%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail