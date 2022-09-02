Home / World News / Global food price index falls for fifth consecutive month in August

Global food price index falls for fifth consecutive month in August

world news
Published on Sep 02, 2022 02:31 PM IST

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday that its price index, the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 138.0 points last month versus a revised 140.7 for July.

The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March, hit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March, hit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects.

The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday that its price index, the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 138.0 points last month versus a revised 140.7 for July.

The July figure was previously put at 140.9.

The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March, hit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The August reading was, however, 7.9% higher than a year earlier.

FAO's cereal price index fell 1.4% month-on-month in August, with the re-opening of Ukrainian Black Sea ports under a diplomatic deal as well as favourable wheat harvest prospects in North America and Russia weighing on prices, the agency said.

But the maize price index rose 1.5% last month as hot, dry weather reduced the outlook for production in Europe and the United States, it said.

Also Read | Windfall profit tax on domestic crude, exports of diesel, jet fuel raised

The vegetable oil, sugar, dairy and meat price indices all fell, partly reflecting improved supplies.

In separate cereal supply and demand estimates FAO lowered its forecast for global cereal production in 2022 to 2.774 billion tonnes from a previous projection of 2.792 billion in early July.

That is 1.4% below estimated output for 2021.

The cut to its prediction for 2022 cereal production was due to the weather-reduced corn prospects in the northern hemisphere, with European Union yields notably seen falling 16% below their five-year average, FAO said.

World cereal use in 2022/23 is expected to surpass production at 2.792 million tonnes, leading to a projected 2.1% fall in global stocks compared with 2021/22 to 845 million tonnes.

That would represent a stocks-to-use ratio of 29.5%, down from 30.9% in 2021/22 but still relatively high historically, FAO said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
food price inflation united nations + 1 more
food price inflation united nations
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Travellers crowd the security queue at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada (REUTERS/FILE)

    Canada to digitise application process for those seeking permanent residency

    As processing backlogs continue to bedevil the Canadian system, the country's immigration department has announced that it will move to a fully digital application process for the majority of those seeking permanent residency. IRCC has also proposed exempting from a mandatory medical examination for applicants already in Canada. This will apply to applicants for either permanent or temporary residence, if they meet certain criteria. The second largest source country was China, with 16,535.

  • All Lufthansa flights departing from Germany on Friday are included in the strike, affecting schedules in the major hubs of Frankfurt and Munich in particular.

    Germany: Lufthansa pilots begin strike action, 800 flights cancelled

    The airline has canceled 800 flights from Germany on Friday and has warned that disruption could continue over the weekend. Pilots at Germany's airline Lufthansa started a planned 24-hour strike shortly after midnight on Friday. It forced the carrier to cancel 800 flights, impacting about 130.000 passengers. Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings, all Lufthansa subsidiaries, are not expected to be affected by the strike. Their schedule will continue without changes, the company stated.

  • A flag with the portrait of Argentina's Vice President, Cristina Fernandez, hangs from a government building early Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

    Man tries to murder Argentina VP, points gun at head. Then this happened | VIDEO

    Argentina vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt Thursday night after a man fired a gun at point-blank range - the gun can be seen inches froFernandez'ser face in a video circulating online. Fortunately for Fernandez, the gun misfired and a Brazilian citizen, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel was swiftly overpowered by security officers and taken into custody. Fernandez flinches and falls to the ground in shock before being helped to her feet.

  • Rishi Sunak, Britain's former Chancellor of the Exchequer and a contender to become the country's next Prime Minister.

    Can Rishi Sunak record surprise win over Liz Truss in UK PM race? Answers soon

    'Complacent & irresponsible' : Rishi Sunak's warning for Liz Truss in UK PM race The UK is in the throes of its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with inflation soaring by double digits as energy prices rocket on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine. "I firmly believe, in these grave times, we need to be radical," she added, previewing her Thatcherite agenda of reform to cement Johnson's Brexit legacy.

  • A security guard watches from a tower around a detention facility in Yarkent County in northwestern China’s Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region on March 21, 2021. (AP)

    China must be held accountable for its actions in Xinjiang: Canada

    The Canadian government wants China to be held to account for its actions in the province of Xinjiang after a damning report from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. That report found that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the Government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies”. China has already denied the findings in the UN report.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out