Global food price index falls for fifth consecutive month in August
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday that its price index, the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 138.0 points last month versus a revised 140.7 for July.
The United Nations food agency's world price index fell for a fifth month in a row in August, further from all-time highs hit earlier this year, as a resumption of grain exports from Ukrainian ports contributed to improved supply prospects.
The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday that its price index, the most globally traded food commodities, averaged 138.0 points last month versus a revised 140.7 for July.
The July figure was previously put at 140.9.
The index has fallen from a record of 159.7 in March, hit after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The August reading was, however, 7.9% higher than a year earlier.
FAO's cereal price index fell 1.4% month-on-month in August, with the re-opening of Ukrainian Black Sea ports under a diplomatic deal as well as favourable wheat harvest prospects in North America and Russia weighing on prices, the agency said.
But the maize price index rose 1.5% last month as hot, dry weather reduced the outlook for production in Europe and the United States, it said.
Also Read | Windfall profit tax on domestic crude, exports of diesel, jet fuel raised
The vegetable oil, sugar, dairy and meat price indices all fell, partly reflecting improved supplies.
In separate cereal supply and demand estimates FAO lowered its forecast for global cereal production in 2022 to 2.774 billion tonnes from a previous projection of 2.792 billion in early July.
That is 1.4% below estimated output for 2021.
The cut to its prediction for 2022 cereal production was due to the weather-reduced corn prospects in the northern hemisphere, with European Union yields notably seen falling 16% below their five-year average, FAO said.
World cereal use in 2022/23 is expected to surpass production at 2.792 million tonnes, leading to a projected 2.1% fall in global stocks compared with 2021/22 to 845 million tonnes.
That would represent a stocks-to-use ratio of 29.5%, down from 30.9% in 2021/22 but still relatively high historically, FAO said.
-
Canada to digitise application process for those seeking permanent residency
As processing backlogs continue to bedevil the Canadian system, the country's immigration department has announced that it will move to a fully digital application process for the majority of those seeking permanent residency. IRCC has also proposed exempting from a mandatory medical examination for applicants already in Canada. This will apply to applicants for either permanent or temporary residence, if they meet certain criteria. The second largest source country was China, with 16,535.
-
Germany: Lufthansa pilots begin strike action, 800 flights cancelled
The airline has canceled 800 flights from Germany on Friday and has warned that disruption could continue over the weekend. Pilots at Germany's airline Lufthansa started a planned 24-hour strike shortly after midnight on Friday. It forced the carrier to cancel 800 flights, impacting about 130.000 passengers. Swiss, Austrian, Brussels and Eurowings, all Lufthansa subsidiaries, are not expected to be affected by the strike. Their schedule will continue without changes, the company stated.
-
Man tries to murder Argentina VP, points gun at head. Then this happened | VIDEO
Argentina vice president Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner survived an assassination attempt Thursday night after a man fired a gun at point-blank range - the gun can be seen inches froFernandez'ser face in a video circulating online. Fortunately for Fernandez, the gun misfired and a Brazilian citizen, Fernando Andre Sabag Montiel was swiftly overpowered by security officers and taken into custody. Fernandez flinches and falls to the ground in shock before being helped to her feet.
-
Can Rishi Sunak record surprise win over Liz Truss in UK PM race? Answers soon
'Complacent & irresponsible' : Rishi Sunak's warning for Liz Truss in UK PM race The UK is in the throes of its worst cost-of-living crisis in generations, with inflation soaring by double digits as energy prices rocket on the back of Russia's war in Ukraine. "I firmly believe, in these grave times, we need to be radical," she added, previewing her Thatcherite agenda of reform to cement Johnson's Brexit legacy.
-
China must be held accountable for its actions in Xinjiang: Canada
The Canadian government wants China to be held to account for its actions in the province of Xinjiang after a damning report from the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. That report found that “serious human rights violations have been committed” in Xinjiang “in the context of the Government's application of counter-terrorism and counter-'extremism' strategies”. China has already denied the findings in the UN report.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics