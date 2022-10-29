When and why is Halloween celebrated: All you need to know

Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year to mark the eve of the western Christian feast of all hallows' day on November 1. Halloween activities include trick-or-treating, attending costume parties, carving pumpkins, lighting bonfires, games, playing pranks and watching Halloween-themed films.

Halloween- the word- comes from its Scottish form all hallows' eve.

Why is Halloween celebrated?

Halloween, originally a Celtic festival called Samhain, was celebrated in Ireland and Scotland for centuries. It then marked the end of summer and the beginning of winter during which Celts would build bonfires to mark the change of seasons.

The tradition then combined with the Roman festivals of Pomona and Feralia. When Irish and British migrants moved across the Atlantic, Halloween moved on to the US.

Why do people carve pumpkins on Halloween?

Halloween originally involved carving turnips as it was inspired by the legend of Stingy Jack who is said to have trapped the Devil, only letting him go on the condition that he would never go to hell.

When Irish migrants took the idea to America, they started using pumpkins instead of turnips.

