Hikers discover human remains in area where actor Julian Sands were missing over 5 months ago

Human remains were discovered by California hikers on Saturday, June 24, in the area where actor Julian Sands disappeared over five months ago. The remains have yet to be identified by authorities. They were sent to the coroner’s office for confirmation. Julian Sands was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return from a hiking trip in the San Gabriel Mountains in Mt. Baldy (REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw/File Photo)(REUTERS)

“On Saturday, June 24, 2023, at about 10:00 a.m., civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness. Fontana Station deputies, along with the Sheriff’s Department’s Emergency Operations Division, responded to the scene. The decedent was transported to the Coroner’s Office, pending positive identification. Identification should be completed next week at which time we will update this press release. No further details are available at this time,” police said in a statement.

Julian was reported missing on January 13 after he failed to return from a hiking trip in the San Gabriel Mountains in Mt. Baldy, about 45 miles east of Los Angeles. The search for the actor was temporarily suspended for a while, and then resumed again on June 17. Since Julian went missing, eight ground and air searches were conducted by police. Mt. Baldy is known for being one of the most dangerous peaks for climbing in California.

“Despite the recent warmer weather, portions of the mountain remain inaccessible due to extreme alpine conditions. Multiple areas include steep terrain and ravines, which still have 10-plus feet of ice and snow,” San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office said last week,” according to New York Post.

Julian’s family spoke for the first time last week, after his disappearance. “We are deeply grateful to the search teams and coordinators who have worked tirelessly to find Julian,” they said in a statement. “We continue to hold Julian in our hearts, with bright memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and as an original and collaborative performer.”

Julian is a veteran hiker. He has appeared in several movies, including ‘A Room with a View,’ ‘Warlock,’ and ‘Leaving Las Vegas.’