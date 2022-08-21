IMF tech team in Colombo on Wed, total debt to be assessed before restructuring
It is understood that the total external and internal debt of the Island Nation is around USD 97 billion, out of which more than USD 51 billion is owed to foreign creditor nations like Japan, China, India, and Asian Development Bank.
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) technical team is arriving in Colombo this Wednesday to assess the total external and internal debt of the bankrupt nation before the exercise of restructuring of debt begins after a discussion with the World Bank next month in Washington. The IMF team will be in Sri Lanka from August 24 to August 31.
It is understood that the total external and internal debt of the Island Nation is around USD 97 billion, out of which more than USD 51 billion is owed to foreign creditor nations like Japan, China, India, and Asian Development Bank. While the loan package sought by President Ranil Wickremesinghe is around USD 2 to 3 billion, the disbursement from the Bretton Woods Institution is not coming immediately as the Fund is looking for restructuring both domestic and external debt rather than be sufficed with the latter.
According to officials based in Washington, only after the total debt of Sri Lanka is assessed, the creditor nations will be sought for assurances that debt sustainability will be restored. However, this political play will come later after the issue is discussed with the multilateral lending institutions.
Given that the total debt of Sri Lanka is more than its GDP and its forex reserves have dwindled to USD 1.82 billion in July 2022, it will take a long time for Sri Lanka to come out of the current economic crisis as global tourist travel (Colombo’s main forex earner) continues to be hit by the coronavirus in different variant forms. The Sri Lankan economic woes have been compounded by serious mismanagement by the Rajapaksa regime, of which the present President was a part, by going in for economically unviable white elephant projects through high interest loans from Chinese banks. As of now the country owes more than 10 percent of its external debt to China for being part of the Belt Road Initiative.
The misgovernance and economic profligacy have led to ordinary Sri Lankan battling food and fuel shortages for months amid double-digit inflation and devalued currency. This led to mass protests in July forcing the then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee the country, leaving his China-friendly brother Mahinda Rajapaksa behind in Sri Lanka under the protection of the security forces.
Given the state of polity in Sri Lanka with politicians fending for themselves and the Rajapaksa brothers still playing behind the scenes for President Wickremesinghe, the economic situation in Sri Lanka is expected to go worse before it turns for the better.
-
Daughter of 'Putin's brain' dies in Moscow car explosion: Reports
The 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, Darya Dugin, is believed to have been killed in a car explosion in Moscow, reports claimed. Aleksandr Dugin is known as 'Putin's brain' and has been the man behind Russia's military operations in Ukraine, as was in Crimea. His a journalist, daughter Darya, also supported Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Russian authorities, however, have not confirmed the car explosion and the death of Darya Dugin.
-
Australia PM could launch inquiry into secret ministries saga
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday said his government could consider an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison being secretly sworn into key ministries during the coronavirus pandemic. Morrison, who stepped down as leader of the Liberal Party after losing a general election in May, was secretly sworn in to five key ministries during the pandemic, which represented an unprecedented assumption of powers, it emerged this week.
-
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in danger of being arrested in funding case
Islamabad: Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan could be arrested by the country's top investigating agency after two notices it issued in a prohibited funding case went unanswered, local media reported on Saturday. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief ignored the second notice issued by the Federal Investigation Agency on Friday. Khan also refused to appear before the investigation team after the first notice was issued last Wednesday (August 10), a report in The News said.
-
Hotel siege by al-Shabaab over after 30 hours, says Somali security commander
Somali forces have ended a deadly siege by Al-Shabaab jihadists at a hotel in the capital Mogadishu that lasted about 30 hours, a security commander told AFP around midnight Saturday. At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded since militants from the Al-Qaeda affiliate unleashed a gun and bomb attack on the popular Hayat Hotel on Friday evening, according to Somali officials.
-
Does a prime minister have a right to party? Finland split over Sanna Marin clip
In a leaked video, Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is seen dancing and singing with friends at a private party. Marin said she attended the party in recent weeks, but refused to say exactly where and when. Josua Fagerholm, who works in marketing, said the episode was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation and to the public's confidence in Finnish politicians. Marin became Finland's youngest prime minister in 2019 at age 34.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics