Imperative for UN to be fit for purpose, call on member states to commit to Security Council reform: UNGA President Yang

United Nations, As the United Nations turns 80 this year, it is imperative for it to be fit for purpose, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, calling on all member states to “engage actively” and commit to reform, including of the Security Council.

Yang, who is set to travel to India from February 4 to 8 on his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, said the global body must acknowledge the need to adapt to the change of times.

“I believe it is imperative for the United Nations to be fit for purpose, to better address the many pressing issues of global concern. As the UN marks its 80th anniversary we must acknowledge the need to adapt to the change of times, to a manifestly different geopolitical context to that of 1945,” Yang told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

In response to a question on UN reforms, particularly of the powerful 15-nation body on which the needle has not moved much over the past few decades, he said there is no doubt that the calls for reform have been loudest about the UN Security Council.

“Again here, the Pact for the Future provides us with a boost of political momentum for the success of the intergovernmental negotiations during this session. I am fully supportive of the membership to follow through with ambition and determination, particularly at a moment where we see a deadlocked UN Security Council on matters of key importance for the maintenance of international peace and security,” Yang said in the written interview ahead of the visit.

Yang added that the Pact emphasises the importance of making the Council more representative.

“This includes addressing the historical injustice against Africa as a priority and improving the representation of underrepresented and unrepresented regions and groups. I am hopeful that we will be able to see a consolidated model being agreed to at the end of this session and I call on all member states to engage actively and commit to reform an institution that is vital for our collective security.”

At the landmark Summit of the Future during the high-level General Assembly session in September last year, world leaders had adopted by consensus the ambitious Pact of the Future along with the annexes - the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration on Future Generations.

On UN reform, Yang further said that in this regard, the General Assembly has played and continues to play a key role.

“In fact, since the end of the Cold War, the General Assembly has been constantly reviewing its effectiveness and efficiency through the process of revitalization of the work of the Assembly.”

Yang emphasised that as the most representative body in the United Nations system, the General Assembly has the potential to lead the way into the future. As it was exemplified in September 2024, at the Summit of the Future, the Assembly was able to adopt by consensus the Pact and its annexes, charting the way forward for humanity.

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts to reform the Security Council, saying the UN body does not reflect current geopolitics realities and underscored that it rightly deserves a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table. India last sat at the UN high table as a non-permanent member in 2021-22.

In response to a question on how nations and leaders should ensure implementation of the roadmap laid out in the Pact as the world confronts challenges and conflicts, Yang said the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations is a key moment for the international community to not only reflect on the collective achievements of the organisation since its foundation but to highlight those areas where urgent action is needed.

The Pact provides a perfect lens through which the international community can undertake this exercise, he said adding that the Pact marked a major step towards the realisation of a renewed international system that is responsive to the realities of today’s world and the challenges of tomorrow.

It is also a powerful tool to accelerate the process of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the 2030 Agenda, he said.

“Its implementation requires collective efforts by all relevant stakeholders—member states, international and regional organizations, civil society, and the private sector. Nations and their leaders must work hand in hand to address complex challenges and leverage innovation,” he said.

Yang underscored that it has been made clear time and time again that “we can only make progress through collaboration and partnership. World leaders must ensure that the commitments in the Pact are implemented in a comprehensive and sustainable manner.

"The success of the Pact lies in translating those commitments into tangible, transformative outcomes, especially at the national level. My message to the leaders of the world is clear: we have no time to lose.”

As Cameroon’s Prime Minister, Yang visited Delhi to attend the CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on Africa in March 2013.

To a question on how he sees India’s outreach to Africa, Yang said that over the years, India’s relationship with African countries has gained momentum across various areas, including trade, investment, sustainable development and people-to-people ties.

On strategic partnerships and global governance, India is strengthening alliances with African nations to enhance cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and combating climate change.

“India champions Africa's voice in global forums, advocating for reforms in international institutions to better reflect African interests,” he said.

Yang highlighted that India’s support for the Common African Position on UNSC reform and efforts to include the African Union as a full member of the G20 during its Presidency are clear examples of this partnership.

Yang noted that following his 2013 visit to India, Indian company Africur Pharmaceuticals opened a pharmaceutical manufacturing unit in 2018 in Douala, with an investment of approximately 26 million dollars. In the same vein, several Indian companies have become involved in the field of electricity supply in Cameroon.

He added that Indian companies are investing in various sectors across Africa helping to create jobs and fuel economic growth.

For decades, India has also provided development assistance, including grants and loans for infrastructure projects, capacity building, and education, through its Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme.

“Overall, India’s outreach to Africa reflects a growing recognition of the continent’s potential and a desire to foster mutually beneficial relationships,” he said.

