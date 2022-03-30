Imran Khan loses majority as PTI's key ally MQM-P strikes deal with opposition
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan received another blow as Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), the major coalition partner of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, struck a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, according to local media reports. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted early Wednesday morning that the united opposition and MQM have reached an agreement.
"Rabta committee MQM and PPP CEC will ratify the said agreement. We will then share details with the media in a press conference tomorrow IA. Congratulations Pakistan," Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote on Twitter.
Senior MQM leader Faisal Sabzwari also confirmed the deal on Twitter, saying the agreement has been finalized and the details will be provided at 6pm today.
The late-night development ahead of the crucial vote on the no-confidence motion has left Imran Khan's future in tatters as the PTI government has lost the majority in the lower house of the parliament.
The Pakistani National Assembly has a total strength of 342 members, with the majority mark at 172, the number needed by the opposition for the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government to succeed.
The PTI-led coalition government was formed with the support of 179 members, but the desertion by MQM-P has left Imran Khan's party with 164 members in support. The Opposition has now 177 supporters in the national assembly and they don't need the support of disgruntled PTI lawmakers.
Meanwhile, federal minister Asad Umar has said that Imran Khan is ready to show a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial to back his allegations in which he claimed that some people are trying to topple his government with the help of foreign funds.
During a rally, Khan had said, "Attempts are being made through foreign money to change the government in Pakistan. Our people are being used. Mostly inadvertently, but some people are using money against us. We know from what places attempts are being to pressure us. We have been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest."
