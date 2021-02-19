Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Feb 23
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, accompanied by Cabinet colleagues and a high-level business delegation, will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from Tuesday next week.
Bilateral meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa are scheduled, during which trade, investment, health, education, agriculture, technology, defence and tourism would be discussed, according to a media statement.
The Pakistan Foreign Office said Khan is paying the official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Rajapaksa. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is among the senior-most Cabinet colleagues accompanying Khan.
The high-powered business and investment delegation will consist of leaders from Pakistan's textile apparel, pharmaceutical, agriculture and construction sectors.
Khan’s planned address to the Sri Lankan Parliament has been cancelled.
