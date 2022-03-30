Imran Khan to address nation, on his way out
Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan is likely to address the nation today, fuelling rumours of his resignation amid members of ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement quitting the federal cabinet.
Interior minister Sheikh Rashid told Pakistan media that Khan will address the nation after a meeting of the federal cabinet.
Khan's address to the nation comes amid two ministers from his ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) tendering resignations. Syed Aminul Haq and Farogh Naseem have formally quit the cabinet.
Senior MQM-P leader Faisal Subzwari tweeted Wednesday that his party had finalised an agreement with the opposition, led by the Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).
The PTI government was formed with 179 members in the 342-member Assembly. With the MQM's exit, Imran Khan's government is left with just 164 lawmakers. The opposition camp including PML-N, Pakistan People's Party, MQM, Balochistan Awami Party and smaller parties has 177 members and does not require the support of dissident PTI lawmakers.
While the prime minister fights what he calls a 'foreign-imported' crisis, he is likely to share the 'letter proof' which he mentioned at his rally in Islamabad, alleging a foreign conspiracy to topple his government.
With the no-confidence motion already tabled, Imran Khan according to the constitution cannot dissolve the assembly and call for fresh elections. If he loses the vote, the opposition will be given a chance to form the government.
In the history of Pakistan's politics, no prime minister has completed a full term in office. The Pakistan Army is said to dominate the political discourse, with Islamabad being ruled by men in uniform for more than three decades.
