Imran Khan told me he was planning to remove General Bajwa: Party member's explosive video

Imran Khan's party member and a member of the now-dissolved National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain on Tuesday posted a video on social media and claimed that Imran Khan once called him and told that he was planning to remove Pakistan army chief General Bajwa. "I am the witness to teh fact that you wanted to remove General Bajwa. This is a huge thing that I am saying today. And I know many such things. If I divulge those things, there will be an apocalypse," he said.

"You tried to create division in the army. You tried to pit a corps commander and tried to remove the Army chief," a visibly angry Liaquat Husain said in the video. He also called the letter that Imran Khan has produced to prove 'foreign' instigation behind the opposition's move against him is fake.

"None of us are traitors. But you called all of us traitors. I was not even there for voting. I was unwell and when I reached, the doors were closed. But now I will become...," he said.

It was earlier reported that Imran Khan was trying to create a division inside the army through Lt General Faiz Hameed, the current Corps Commander, Peshawar, who was close to him.

In the run-up to the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, which was not allowed in the assembly on April 3, Imran Khan's fall-out with the Pakistan army was evident though the army maintained its distance from the political turmoil. According to reports, the army asked Imran Khan to resign which Khan refused and instead called for the dissolution of the assembly. While it was alleged that Imran Khan fell out of the favour of the army owing, he maintained that there is no disagreement with the army. He even showed the no-trust motion against him as a US conspiracy, which has nothing to do with the army.

Imran Khan said his recent Moscow visit -- after Russia invaded Ukraine -- irked the US, which has been sidestepping Pakistan for quite some time now. Bajwa's statement on Ukraine-Russia and the US, however, clarifies that Imran Khan and Bajwa are not on the same page. General Bajwa recently said Pakistan has an excellent relationship with the United States. "Aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned," Bajwa said on the Russia-Ukraine war.