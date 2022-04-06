Imran Khan told me he was planning to remove General Bajwa: Party member's explosive video
Imran Khan's party member and a member of the now-dissolved National Assembly Aamir Liaquat Husain on Tuesday posted a video on social media and claimed that Imran Khan once called him and told that he was planning to remove Pakistan army chief General Bajwa. "I am the witness to teh fact that you wanted to remove General Bajwa. This is a huge thing that I am saying today. And I know many such things. If I divulge those things, there will be an apocalypse," he said.
"You tried to create division in the army. You tried to pit a corps commander and tried to remove the Army chief," a visibly angry Liaquat Husain said in the video. He also called the letter that Imran Khan has produced to prove 'foreign' instigation behind the opposition's move against him is fake.
"None of us are traitors. But you called all of us traitors. I was not even there for voting. I was unwell and when I reached, the doors were closed. But now I will become...," he said.
It was earlier reported that Imran Khan was trying to create a division inside the army through Lt General Faiz Hameed, the current Corps Commander, Peshawar, who was close to him.
In the run-up to the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan, which was not allowed in the assembly on April 3, Imran Khan's fall-out with the Pakistan army was evident though the army maintained its distance from the political turmoil. According to reports, the army asked Imran Khan to resign which Khan refused and instead called for the dissolution of the assembly. While it was alleged that Imran Khan fell out of the favour of the army owing, he maintained that there is no disagreement with the army. He even showed the no-trust motion against him as a US conspiracy, which has nothing to do with the army.
Imran Khan said his recent Moscow visit -- after Russia invaded Ukraine -- irked the US, which has been sidestepping Pakistan for quite some time now. Bajwa's statement on Ukraine-Russia and the US, however, clarifies that Imran Khan and Bajwa are not on the same page. General Bajwa recently said Pakistan has an excellent relationship with the United States. "Aggression against a smaller country cannot be condoned," Bajwa said on the Russia-Ukraine war.
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya will not resign despite protests, says minister
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will not resign from his post despite the countrywide protests calling for the leader to step down over his handling of the ongoing economic crisis, minister Johnston Fernando told the Parliament on Wednesday. "May I remind you that 6.9 million people voted for the president," said the chief government whip and highways minister in Parliament amid outrage by the opposition in the Sri Lankan Parliament, according to news agency Reuters.
Driver killed as car crashes into gate of Russian embassy in Bucharest: Police
Police in Romania's capital, Bucharest, said on Wednesday that a car crashed into the gates of the Russian embassy in the city, bursting into flames, and killing the driver. The incident took place a day after Romania expelled as many as 10 Russian diplomats from the Russian embassy in the capital city. In recent days, several European nations have expelled Russian diplomats due to Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24.
Pakistan's political crisis: What happens next?
Pakistan's supreme court is meeting for the third time Wednesday to rule on the legality of political manoeuvres that led Prime Minister Imran Khan to dissolve the national assembly over the weekend and call for fresh elections. The court says it will only rule on whether the deputy speaker acted against the constitution in refusing to allow a vote on a no-confidence motion against Khan -- although that would affect the dissolution of the assembly.
Canada: Authorities recommend 2nd Covid booster shot for vulnerable groups
Canadian health authorities have recommended a fourth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, or a second booster, for vulnerable demographic groups. The target groups to be prioritised will include adults over 80, seniors living in long-term care facilities or congregate settings. Nearly 57% of those above 18 have received a booster. Several provinces have relaxed Covid-19 restrictions, including dropping mask mandates or doing away with vaccine passports for certain activities.
Shuttered Shanghai: Another day of record Covid cases, new round of tests begins
Beijing: Locked down Shanghai, China's financial hub, began testing all its 25 million residents again for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after the city logged a record 17,077 locally transmitted cases including 311 symptomatic cases for Tuesday. The lockdown, which was supposed to have ended on Tuesday, is now expected to last until further notice from the local government. Local officials are scrambling to contain the fast spreading outbreak, triggered by the Omicron variant.
