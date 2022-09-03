Indian called 'parasite, genociding our race' in Poland; ‘Stop invading’. Viral video

A fresh video of an Indian being racially abused allegedly by an American in Poland has surfaced on social media. The Indian whose identity has not yet been established was called a parasite, a ‘genocider’ in the video and was asked to go to India. 'Stop filming me,' the man continued to say in the video, but the attacker said he had the right to film him as it was his country. The incident comes to light after a Hindu was abused in California by a Sikh Indian-American, and a group of four women was heckled in Texas -- in similar attacks questioning why Indians are everywhere. Also Read | 'Dirty Hindu', 'disgusting dog': Indian-American abused by Sikh man in California

Shameful display of racism directed towards an ethnic minority Indian in Poland 👇 pic.twitter.com/9kQBHBLWB8 — Wasiq Wasiq (@WasiqUK) September 2, 2022

It is not yet confirmed as to when the latest attack took place or what led to the conversation between the two people -- as no complaint has been filed. Also Read | 'You…Indians are…': Texas woman arrested for assaulting Indian Americans. Video viral

Social media users identified the place as Warshaw's Atrium Reduta Shopping Centre, and the attacker as Jon Minadeo II, purportedly the founder of Goyim TV -- "A white nationalist and deeply anti-Semitic channel", a user wrote on Twitter. Also Read | ‘Never have I felt so…’: Indian behind camera shares encounter with Texas woman

'You are genociding our race'

"Why are you in Poland?" the video showed the purported attacker stopping the man believed to be an Indian. "Why are you filming me?" the man said. "Because I am from America... and in America, there's too many you guys. So why are you in Poland?" the abuser said.

Passers-by were also filmed as the attacker followed the Indian with his camera.

"Do you think you can just invade Poland? You have your own country. How come you not go back to your country?" The Indian evaded him and kept on walking.

"Europeans want to know why you are coming to white man's land to take off from our hard work. Why don't you build your own country? Why are you being a parasite? You are genociding our race. You are an invader. Go home, invader. We don't want you in Europe. Poland for Polish only. You are not Polish,"

